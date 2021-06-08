Sams agrees to 3 years in arson

Jun. 7—A Crossville man accused of setting a house on fire during a domestic situation in June 2020 pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court last month and received a three-year prison sentence.

Hughy Guy Sams, 50, is one of 12 defendants entering guilty pleas before Judge Gary McKenzie.

On June 27, 2020, around 8 a.m., Crossville fire and police were called to a Short Rd. address on a report of a woman being assaulted, a house set on fire and the suspect barricaded inside.

Police found smoke pouring from the residence. A woman and her daughter were found safe and not seriously injured at a neighbor's residence.

The man, identified as Sams, was not responding to efforts by police to respond or exit the residence. Officers finally entered the residence and found Sams unconscious underneath a coffee table in the front room.

He was removed from the house so firefighters could extinguish the fire. Sams was rushed to Cumberland Medical Center and later flown to a regional trauma center and since has recovered.

Sams was later indicted on charges of arson, aggravated assault and domestic assault. On May 14, Sams entered a guilty plea to the arson charge and the remaining two charges were dropped.

Sams was given credit for 252 days already served in jail and is to serve the sentence at 30 percent as a Range 1 offender.

In other cases, the following unrelated guilty pleas were entered:

—Ranata Nicole Brown, 39, charged with aggravated assault stemming from a Feb. 13, 2018, incident with a co-worker at a Westel bar, pleaded guilty to reckless aggravated assault and received a two-year suspended sentence. She will serve the sentence on supervised probation and is banned from contact with the victim.

—Brandy Allison Clark, 46, charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law, pleaded guilty driving under the influence, is to serve seven days in jail, was fined $365, is to pay court costs and loss of driving privileges for one year. The charges stem from a traffic stop and arrest on Jan. 28, 2018.

—Dalton Lee Davis, 23, charged with possession of a Schedule I drug for sale and/or delivery, possession of a Schedule II drug for sale and/or delivery, possession of a Schedule VI drug for sale and/or delivery and simple possession, pleaded guilty to possession of more than .5 grams of cocaine for sale and/or delivery and received a nine-year suspended sentence. Davis is to serve 120 days in jail and the balance on supervised probation at 30 percent as a Range 1 offender. The arrest came following an investigation into drug activity and the execution of a search warrant on Oct. 23, 2018.

—Shana Renee Hinch, 36, charged with driving under the influence, simple possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of Alprazolam, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence as a Range 1 offender, was fined $360, was given credit for seven days served in jail and was placed on probation for 11 months and 29 days. Remaining charges were dropped. The arrest stems from a Feb. 3, 2020, traffic stop by Crossville Police.

—Stanley Eugene Lloyd Jr., 52, charged with possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for delivery, possession of oxycodone for sale, possession of oxycodone for delivery, possession of Alprazolam for sale, possession of Alprazolam for delivery, possession of marijuana for sale, possession of marijuana for delivery, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon while in commission of a dangerous felony, pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of less than .5 grams of meth for sale and as a Range 1 offender, received a five-year prison sentence to be be served at 30 percent. All remaining charges were dropped. Lloyd is credited for 817 days already served in jail. All items seized during the arrest were forfeited. The arrest stems from a Cumberland County Sheriff's Office investigation.

—Tammy Michelle Perry, 55, charged with possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery, pleaded guilty to possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and received a ten-year sentence to be served as 30 percent as a Range 1 offender. The sentence is suspended and Perry is to serve the first year under house arrest of community corrections supervised and the balance on supervised probation. Perry was fined $2,000 and is to pay court costs. The arrest stems from an undercover drug buy during a police investigation on March 21, 2019.

—James Dakota Adams, 31, pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of property of more than $1,000 occurring on April 30, 2020, and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. He received credit for 13 days served in jail. The charge stems from an auto theft case during which the vehicle was recovered.

—Eric Eugene Kilby, 21, pleaded guilty to an information charging evading arrest occurring on Nov. 1, 2020, and qualified for judicial diversion. Kilby was placed on supervised probation to be transferred to Roane County with court costs waived. The charge stems from a flight from a traffic stop that ended in Rockwood in a crash.

—Billy Ray Rollins, 31, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession with intent of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine and received a four-year prison sentence to be served at 30 percent as a Range 1 offender. He is credited with 55 days already served in jail. The charge stems from a July 7, 2020, Crossville Police investigation into drug activity.

—Gary Heath Selby, 37, pleaded guilty to an information charging attempted tampering with evidence and received a three-year suspended sentence as a Range 1 offender. Selby is being given credit for 112 days served in jail. The charge stems from a Feb. 8, 2020, incident during which he grabbed a syringe and used it during an encounter with police.

—Timothy Lynn Skidmore, 22, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of Gabapentin with intent to sell and received a one-year suspended sentence after qualifying for judicial diversion. Skidmore will serve one year on supervised probation. He was arrested Jan. 29, 2020, following a search of a vehicle during a traffic stop.

—Janice Lea Whitson, 53, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine with intent and possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent and received a six-year prison sentence to be served as a Range 1 offender at 30 percent. The sentence is to be served consecutive with an Anderson County sentence for a total of eight years. Court costs were waived. The charges stem from traffic stops by Crossville Police on Oct. 14, 2020, and April 17.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com