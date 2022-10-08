Sam's Club memberships are virtually free—join now and starting saving in bulk

Susan Yoo-Lee and Jon Winkler
·3 min read
Sign up for a Sam's Club membership for free and start saving in bulk on pantry essentials, gas, groceries and more.
Sign up for a Sam's Club membership for free and start saving in bulk on pantry essentials, gas, groceries and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Fall is in the air and if you're looking for a way to save on your favorite comfort foods and game day eats, Sam's Club has just the thing. With a Sam's Club membership, you can snag epic markdowns on seasonal items, groceries, pantry essentials and even gas. Whether you want to road trip through the mountains to take in the prettiest fall foliage or cozy up on the couch for a Sunday filled with sports and snacks, you can join Sam's Club virtually for free right now.

Sign up for a Sam's Club membership

The warehouse club is offering new members a $45 credit to use on your first Sam's Club purchase (made within 60 days of joining) when they sign up for an annual fee of $45. A Sam's Club membership has exclusive members-only offers such as access to Sam’s Club fuel stations with discounted gas, free tire repair and, of course, toilet paper in bulk.

Amazon dealsThe best early Black Friday deals at Amazon ahead of October Prime Day

Best Buy deal: Pre-order the brand new Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone at Best Buy and get a $200 gift card

Sam's Club offers members great bulk savings on a variety of items at the warehouse club including pantry staples, prepared food, household goods, electronics, tires and prescriptions. The perks don't stop there. Members also get instant savings on already low member prices (limited-time promotions loaded on to each member's active card), free shipping on select items, free curbside pick-up and free tire repair. Yes, regardless of where you purchased your tires, as long as they meet USTMA (U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association) guidelines, they can be repaired at any Sam’s Club.

Sign up for a Sam's Club membership for free and start saving in bulk on pantry essentials, gas, groceries and more.
Sign up for a Sam's Club membership for free and start saving in bulk on pantry essentials, gas, groceries and more.

For saving money at the gasoline pump, a Sam's Club membership is a no-brainer—especially if you're heading out of town this fall. Most Sam’s Club fuel stations are restricted to Sam’s Club members and you must present your membership card to purchase fuel at a discounted rate. The select locations that are open to the public offer a $0.05 discount for members—so either way you'll scoop some neat savings on high-quality regular, premium and diesel fuel. Keep in mind the discount depends on your city and Sam’s Club location.

Meanwhile, one of the best Sam's Club perks alleviates any fear of buyer's remorse. If you’re not totally happy with your purchase, you can return most items for a replacement or a refund under the retailer's 100% merchandise satisfaction guarantee. (Plus, if you're a credit card points junkie, Sam's may be your best bet: Sam's Club accepts Amex, Visa, Discover and MasterCard—Costco infamously only accepts Visa.)

If you decide a Sam's Club membership isn't for you, don't worry—you can cancel at any time before your yearly membership renews by contacting a member service representative via phone, through live chat online or by visiting any in-club Member Services Desk. At this price, you've literally got nothing to lose. Stock up on the best deals at Sam's Club today and start saving in bulk.

Sign up for a Sam's Club membership

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Free Sam's Club membership: Get $45 off when you join for $45

Recommended Stories

  • Revocable Living Trust vs. Will: Which Will Protect Your Money Best?

    Revocable trusts, also known as living wills, are sometimes used in place of wills to avoid probate delays and fees. Let's compare both.

  • Investors in Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) have unfortunately lost 32% over the last year

    It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly...

  • Investors in Caribbean Utilities Company (TSE:CUP.U) have unfortunately lost 0.8% over the last three years

    Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But if you try your hand...

  • Returns On Capital At Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Have Hit The Brakes

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...

  • Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Is Very Good At Capital Allocation

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically...

  • How Impact Investing Impacts Investment Choices

    Impact investing is a strategy that aims to create a positive social or environmental impact while also providing competitive financial returns. Impact investors may buy shares of a company that promotes women more frequently than other firms or avoid purchasing … Continue reading → The post What Is Impact Investing? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

    With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...

  • Truss leaves business chiefs in dark about chronic labour shortages

    Liz Truss has staked her future on growth, with plans to cut taxes and regulation to get business moving. But industry leaders attending last week’s Conservative party conference in Birmingham couldn’t help but notice a policy vacuum on a key issue for the economy: immigration.

  • Can You Afford Investment Management Fees?

    The general rule for financial advisor fees is about 1%. More specifically, according to a 2019 study by RIA in a Box, the average financial advisor firm fee is equal to 1.17% of assets under management (AUM), compared to a … Continue reading → The post What Is the Average Investment Management Fee? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Disney Brings Back an Epcot Tradition

    Disney's Epcot at Disney World in Orlando has a long history of celebrating the winter holidays, dating back to its first Holidays Around the World celebration in 1996. It also featured a Candlelight Processional that had moved from Disney World's Magic Kingdom to Epcot in 1994. The holiday celebration began to grow at the theme park and it changed the event's name to Epcot International Festival of the Holidays in 2016.

  • Mississippi Barge Backup Stalls Millions of Tons of Cargo

    (Bloomberg) -- Prolonged drought is jeopardizing waterborne trade along the Mississippi River, a basin that produces 92% of the nation’s agricultural exports.Most Read from BloombergFacebook Is Warning 1 Million Users About Stolen Usernames, PasswordsNATO Once Feared a Putin Victory. Now It Worries Over His DefeatBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Biden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Really HurtsRussia Races to Reopen Key Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastAs of Fr

  • 7 Biggest Deals at Sam’s Club in October

    It's no secret that Sam's Club has great deals. However, sometimes the membership-only warehouse club really outdoes itself. For example, if you haven't browsed the store's website or stopped in at...

  • Gold vs. Silver: Is Either a Good Investment During Inflation?

    Commodities trading means you're buying and selling raw materials rather than finished products (like a house) or financial assets (like stocks and bonds). Commodities are assets like corn, coffee, lumber and ore. One common form of commodities trading is investing … Continue reading → The post Gold vs. Silver Investments: Which Is Better? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Grandma helps husband escape Ian: 'If we’re going to die, I want to at least have a selfie'

    Peggy and Bruce Zachritz, both 66, tied themselves to the front porch during Hurricane Ian as water rushed into their home in Fort Myers, Florida.

  • Teacher Couple Suspected in $100 Million de Kooning Theft May Have Stolen More Art

    Courtesy the University of Arizona Museum of Art / Bob Demers / UA News. Artwork © 2022 The Willem de Kooning Foundation / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New YorkOn Friday, Woman-Ochre, a $100 million abstract-expressionist painting by master Willem de Kooning, will go on view at the University of Arizona’s Museum of Art nearly four decades after it was stolen from the same building—and five years after it was mysteriously discovered in a New Mexico house belonging to two retired public school te

  • Rivian R1T EV pickup review: Why it's the ultimate vehicle, regardless of powertrain

    Rivian is now building its R1Ts, and despite the hiccups they have done the impossible by creating an extremely impressive vehicle from the ground up. But it needs to build them faster, cheaper, and more profitably to sustain itself. Here’s why car and truck fans should root for Rivian to do just that.

  • Explosion Damages Sole Bridge Linking Russia to Crimea in Major Setback for Putin

    It is unknown who and what caused blast, although Russian officials say a fuel truck blew up on the road. Messages on Twitter from Ukrainian officials suggest that the explosions may have been an attack carried out by Kyiv.

  • Video: Campus Cops Accused of Racially Profiling Black Student

    A video has gone viral on Twitter of a Black student being harassed by Oakland University campus police. In the video, you can hear the officers accusing the student of using a fake ID to access a campus property. The video has reached half a million views.

  • What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at 65?

    For most of the last century, 65 has been considered the standard retirement age in the United States, but that doesn't mean most Americans actually retire at that age. As recently as 1992, the...

  • The 10 Best Deals at Costco for Under $100

    Image source: Getty Images I have to admit that I look forward to Costco's monthly ad booklet. Costco sells high-quality products at low prices. It's what keeps customers coming back. Every month it has a new set of products that are on sale, with some up to 33% off its already-low prices.