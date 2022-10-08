Sam's Club memberships are virtually free—join now and starting saving in bulk

Sign up for a Sam's Club membership for free and start saving in bulk on pantry essentials, gas, groceries and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Sign up for a $45 Sam's Club membership now and get $45 off your first in-club purchase for a limited time.

Save big on gas, pantry essentials, groceries, bulk purchases and more.

Sign up for Reviewed's Perk and Rec newsletter for more epic deals and discounts.

Fall is in the air and if you're looking for a way to save on your favorite comfort foods and game day eats, Sam's Club has just the thing. With a Sam's Club membership, you can snag epic markdowns on seasonal items, groceries, pantry essentials and even gas. Whether you want to road trip through the mountains to take in the prettiest fall foliage or cozy up on the couch for a Sunday filled with sports and snacks, you can join Sam's Club virtually for free right now.

Sign up for a Sam's Club membership

The warehouse club is offering new members a $45 credit to use on your first Sam's Club purchase (made within 60 days of joining) when they sign up for an annual fee of $45. A Sam's Club membership has exclusive members-only offers such as access to Sam’s Club fuel stations with discounted gas, free tire repair and, of course, toilet paper in bulk.

►Amazon deals: The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon ahead of October Prime Day

►Best Buy deal: Pre-order the brand new Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone at Best Buy and get a $200 gift card

Sam's Club offers members great bulk savings on a variety of items at the warehouse club including pantry staples, prepared food, household goods, electronics, tires and prescriptions. The perks don't stop there. Members also get instant savings on already low member prices (limited-time promotions loaded on to each member's active card), free shipping on select items, free curbside pick-up and free tire repair. Yes, regardless of where you purchased your tires, as long as they meet USTMA (U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association) guidelines, they can be repaired at any Sam’s Club.

Story continues

Sign up for a Sam's Club membership for free and start saving in bulk on pantry essentials, gas, groceries and more.

For saving money at the gasoline pump, a Sam's Club membership is a no-brainer—especially if you're heading out of town this fall. Most Sam’s Club fuel stations are restricted to Sam’s Club members and you must present your membership card to purchase fuel at a discounted rate. The select locations that are open to the public offer a $0.05 discount for members—so either way you'll scoop some neat savings on high-quality regular, premium and diesel fuel. Keep in mind the discount depends on your city and Sam’s Club location.

Meanwhile, one of the best Sam's Club perks alleviates any fear of buyer's remorse. If you’re not totally happy with your purchase, you can return most items for a replacement or a refund under the retailer's 100% merchandise satisfaction guarantee. (Plus, if you're a credit card points junkie, Sam's may be your best bet: Sam's Club accepts Amex, Visa, Discover and MasterCard—Costco infamously only accepts Visa.)

If you decide a Sam's Club membership isn't for you, don't worry—you can cancel at any time before your yearly membership renews by contacting a member service representative via phone, through live chat online or by visiting any in-club Member Services Desk. At this price, you've literally got nothing to lose. Stock up on the best deals at Sam's Club today and start saving in bulk.

Sign up for a Sam's Club membership

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Free Sam's Club membership: Get $45 off when you join for $45