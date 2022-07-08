Sam's Club memberships are virtually free right now—here's how to save on gas, groceries and more

Sign up for a Sam's Club membership for free and start saving in bulk on pantry essentials, gas, groceries and more.

From stocking up on toilet paper and saving on new outdoor patio furniture to scoring discounted gas, the best warehouse club memberships offer deals on all that and more. Right now, you can sign up as a new Sam’s Club member for an annual fee of $45 and get $45 off your first in-club purchase within 60 days—that’s basically a free membership!

A Sam's Club membership has exclusive members-only offers such as access to Sam’s Club fuel stations with discounted gas, free tire repair and, of course, toilet paper in bulk. In the midst of the nation-wide baby formula shortage, joining the club can also give you members-only access to select formulas.

Meanwhile, for alleviating the pain at the gasoline pump this summer, a Sam's Club membership is a no brainer. Most Sam’s Club fuel stations are restricted to Sam’s Club members and you must present your membership card to purchase fuel at a discounted rate. The select locations that are open to the public offer a $0.05 discount for members—so either way you'll scoop some neat savings on high-quality regular, premium and diesel fuel. Keep in mind the discount depends on your city and Sam’s Club location.

Sam's Club offers members great bulk savings on a variety of items at the warehouse club including pantry staples, prepared food, household goods, electronics, tires and prescriptions. The perks don't stop there. Members also get instant savings on already low member prices (limited-time promotions loaded on to each member's active card), free shipping on select items, free curbside pick-up and free tire repair. Yes, regardless of where you purchased your tires, as long as they meet USTMA (U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association) guidelines, they can be repaired at any Sam’s Club.

One of the best Sam's Club perks alleviates any fear of buyer's remorse. If you’re not totally happy with your purchase, you can return most items for a replacement or a refund under the retailer's 100% merchandise satisfaction guarantee. (If you're a credit card points junkie, Sam's may be your best bet: Sam's Club accepts Amex, Visa, Discover and MasterCard—Costco infamously only accepts Visa.)

If you decide a Sam's Club membership isn't for you, you can cancel at any time before your yearly membership renews by contacting a member service representative via phone, through live chat online or by visiting any Member Services Desk at any club. At this price, you've literally got nothing to lose. Stock up on the deals at Sam's Club today and start saving in bulk.

