Sam's Club memberships are virtually free right now—learn more

You can get a $45 e-gift card with your new Sam's Club membership right now making it virtually free.

Need to stock up on household essentials like paper towels, toilet paper, pantry staples and more? If you’ve been thinking about getting a warehouse club membership but weren't keen on the annual fee, we have a deal that you can’t pass up. Right now, sign up as a new Sam’s Club member for an annual fee of $45 and you’ll get a $45 Sam’s Club e-gift card to use at the warehouse—that’s basically a free membership!

Trying to decide if Sam's Club is right one for you? Like most warehouse club retailers, Sam's Club offers great bulk savings on everything from pantry staples, produce and household goods to electronics, tires and prescriptions. Members also get instant savings off of already low member prices (limited-time promotions loaded on to each member's active card), free shipping on select items, free curbside pick-up, cheaper gas and the best part—free tire repair. Yes, regardless of where you purchased your tires, as long as they meet USTMA (U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association) guidelines, they can be repaired at any Sam’s Club.

Another huge Sam's Club perk: If you’re not fully happy with your purchase, you can return most items for a replacement or a refund under the retailer's 100% merchandise satisfaction guarantee. (If you're a credit card points junkie, Sam's may be your best bet: Sam's Club accepts Amex, Visa, Discover and MasterCard—Costco infamously only accepts Visa.)

If you decide a Sam's Club membership isn't for you, you can cancel at any time before your yearly membership renews by contacting a member service representative via phone, through live chat online or by visiting any Member Services Desk at any club. At this price, you've got nothing to lose—and tons of holiday season deals to snag!

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Sam's Club deal: Get a $45 e-gift card with your new membership