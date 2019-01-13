Samse SA (EPA:SAMS): Exploring Free Cash Flows

Samse SA (EPA:SAMS) shareholders, and potential investors, need to understand how much cash the business makes from its core operational activities, as well as how much is invested back into the business. After investment, what’s left over is what belongs to you, the investor. This also determines how much the stock is worth. I’ve analysed below, the health and outlook of SAMS’s cash flow, which will help you understand the stock from a cash standpoint. Cash is an important concept to grasp as an investor, as it directly impacts the value of your shares and the future growth potential of your portfolio.

Is Samse generating enough cash?

Samse generates cash through its day-to-day business, which needs to be reinvested into the company in order for it to continue operating. What remains after this expenditure, is known as its free cash flow, or FCF, for short.

There are two methods I will use to evaluate the quality of Samse’s FCF: firstly, I will measure its FCF yield relative to the market index yield; secondly, I will examine whether its operating cash flow will continue to grow into the future, which will give us a sense of sustainability.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Samse’s yield of 0.36% indicates its sub-standard capacity to generate cash, compared to the stock market index as a whole, accounting for the size differential. This means investors are taking on more concentrated risk on Samse but are not being adequately rewarded for doing so.

Does Samse have a favourable cash flow trend?

Another important consideration is whether this return is likely to be maintained over the next couple of years. We can gauge this by looking at SAMS’s expected operating cash flows. In the next couple of years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 27%, ramping up from its current levels of €58m to €73m in two years’ time. Although this seems impressive, breaking down into year-on-year growth rates, SAMS’s operating cash flow growth is expected to decline from a rate of 20% next year, to 6.3% in the following year. But the overall future outlook seems buoyant if SAMS can maintain its levels of capital expenditure as well.

Next Steps:

Low free cash flow yield means you are not currently well-compensated for the risk you’re taking on by holding onto Samse relative to a well-diversified market index. However, the high growth in operating cash flow may change the tides in the future. Keep in mind that cash is only one aspect of investment analysis and there are other important fundamentals to assess. You should continue to research Samse to get a better picture of the company by looking at:

