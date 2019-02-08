Here’s What Samse SA’s (EPA:SAMS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Samse SA’s (EPA:SAMS) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Samse has a price to earnings ratio of 11.58, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €11.58 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

View our latest analysis for Samse

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Samse:

P/E of 11.58 = €139 ÷ €12.01 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each €1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Samse increased earnings per share by an impressive 17% over the last twelve months. And earnings per share have improved by 5.5% annually, over the last five years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does Samse’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Samse has a lower P/E than the average (15.9) P/E for companies in the specialty retail industry.

ENXTPA:SAMS PE PEG Gauge February 8th 19 More

Samse’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Samse’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Samse has net debt worth 37% of its market capitalization. This is a reasonably significant level of debt — all else being equal you’d expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Bottom Line On Samse’s P/E Ratio

Samse has a P/E of 11.6. That’s below the average in the FR market, which is 14.8. The company hasn’t stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.