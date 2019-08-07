Is Samson Paper Holdings (HKG:731) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Samson Paper Holdings Limited (HKG:731) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Samson Paper Holdings's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 Samson Paper Holdings had debt of HK$3.20b, up from HK$2.55b in one year. However, it does have HK$332.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about HK$2.87b.

How Healthy Is Samson Paper Holdings's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Samson Paper Holdings had liabilities of HK$3.18b due within 12 months, and liabilities of HK$1.15b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of HK$332.4m as well as receivables valued at HK$2.11b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling HK$1.89b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the HK$490.7m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Samson Paper Holdings would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Samson Paper Holdings has a rather high debt to EBITDA ratio of 11.7 which suggests a meaningful debt load. But the good news is that it boasts fairly comforting interest cover of 2.7 times, suggesting it can responsibly service its obligations. Notably, Samson Paper Holdings's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year, which isn't ideal given the debt load. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Samson Paper Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend.