What Is Samsonite International S.A.’s (HKG:1910) Share Price Doing?

Samsonite International S.A. (HKG:1910), which is in the luxury business, and is based in Luxembourg, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SEHK, rising to highs of HK$30.55 and falling to the lows of HK$21. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Samsonite International’s current trading price of HK$21 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Samsonite International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Samsonite International still cheap?

Great news for investors – Samsonite International is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is HK$35.82, but it is currently trading at HK$21.00 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Another thing to keep in mind is that Samsonite International’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from Samsonite International?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -2.9% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Samsonite International. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although 1910 is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to 1910, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on 1910 for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Samsonite International. You can find everything you need to know about Samsonite International in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Samsonite International, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

