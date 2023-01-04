Samsung's 2023 Freestyle can combine projections from two units into a massive image

As ever, Samsung has a ton of news up its sleeve for CES, including some updates about its Freestyle portable projector. It looks pretty similar to the company's previous Freestyle model, but this one includes Samsung's smart TV platform and features its Gaming Hub, as well. This also provides access to services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming, Amazon Luna and NVIDIA GeForce Now for cloud gaming.

However, the real magic with this year's version of Freestyle may become apparent when you have two units. When projections from the two become one, as the Spice Girls might have once sang, Edge Blending tech can combine them into a single ultra-wide display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. Samsung says the patented technology can automatically keystone the picture and make adjustments for "an even more immersive cinematic experience." So, if you have a living room with an enormous wall or happen to know a friend with an art gallery, you may be able to set up two Freestyle projectors and play Fortnite on a massive display.

Samsung

There are very few details on pricing, availability and full specs available at the moment, but we'll update this post when they become available.