Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey OLED monitor is $500 off right now

The best PC games deserve a great window on the adventure, and if you’re looking to land one of the best monitor deals of the day we’d like to steer you toward the Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor. This is the 49-inch model with and OLED display, and it’s marked down to just $1,300 when you buy directly from Samsung right now. That’s a savings of $500 from its regular price of $1,800, and Samsung is including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED gaming monitor

Samsung regularly places monitors on our list of the best gaming monitors, and the Odyssey G9 is a super unique option for many gamers to consider. It features DQHD resolution, or Dual QHD, which effectively pairs two high resolution displays to create the 49-inch monitor. Details are razor sharp with this display. QHD resolution is halfway between Full HD and 4K, and the dense 110 PPi creates maximum space within the display. The Odyssey G9 is also curved, so it can pretty easily create an immersive gaming environment on any desk. Its OLED display also makes the world’s first 49-inch OLED monitor.

When it comes to the gaming experience with the Odyssey G9, you can count on a hyper fast 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time to keep your games moving. With a refresh rate this high it’s unlikely you’ll come across any issues when it comes to playback lag, image tearing, or stuttering video. This display is also compatible with G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technologies for stable and stutter-free gaming. On the outside the Odyssey G9 features a slim metal design and a heigh-adjustable stand. It also has smart TV features built in, allowing you to watch your favorite streaming services with apps included in the monitor’s software.

