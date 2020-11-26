Samsung 60 & 65 Inch TV Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2020) Identified by Consumer Articles
Black Friday Samsung 60” & 65” TV deals for 2020 are underway, explore all the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Samsung 4K, QLED and smart TV discounts below
Best Samsung 60 & 65 Inch TV Deals:
Save up to 41% on 65-inch Samsung smart TVs and bundles at Walmart - get the latest deals on 4K Crystal UHD Smart TVs and more
Save up to $300 on 65-inch Samsung smart TVs at Amazon - check live offers for 65” 4K Samsung TVs with built-in Alexa
Save up to $1000 on 65-inch Samsung smart TVs at Samsung.com - with a wide range of 4K UHD and 8K QLED Smart TVs with both flat and curved screens available
Save up to 26% off on a wide range of 65-inch Samsung TVs at ABT.com - find the best 65” Samsung Smart TV deals, including flat-screen and curved mode
Save up to 40% off on 60-inch Samsung TVs at Walmart - find the latest prices on Samsung Smart TVs, with 4K resolution, HDR screen, and Crystal UHD displays
Save up to $300 on a wide-range of Samsung 60-inch TVs at Amazon - get the best deals for Samsung Smart TVs with 4K resolution and built-in Alexa
Save up to 29% on Samsung 60-inch smart TVs on Samsung.com - click here for live prices on 4K UHD QLED Smart TVs from Samsung
Save up to $700 on 60-inch Samsung TVs at ABT.com - get the latest prices on a wide range of 60-inch Samsung Smart TVs and more
Best Samsung TV Deals:
Save up to 50% on a wide range of Samsung TV models from 32 to 85 inches at Walmart - check live prices on Samsung Smart LED, QLED, and UHD models including the stylish Frame QLED Smart TV
Save up to $502 on Samsung TVs available in all sizes at Amazon - check the latest deals on Samsung LED, QLED, and UHD TV models from 32 inches to 82 inches including units with Alexa built-in features
Save up to 33% on the latest Samsung TVs at Samsung.com - includes deals on the Q800T QLED 8K UHD HDR Smart TV which comes in 65”, 75”, and 82” models
Save up to $700 on Samsung Smart TVs at Abt.com - click to see the latest deals on a wide range of Samsung TVs including QLED & UHD models
Best TV Deals:
Save up to 50% off on top rated 4K TVs from Samsung, LG, Vizio, TCL & more top brands at Walmart - check latest deals on Ultra HD, LED and smart TVs
Save up to 60% off on the latest smart TVs (2020 models) at Walmart - get the latest deals on top-rated smart TVs from top brands including Samsung, LG, Sony, Vizio & more
Save up to 40% on a wide range of smart TV & 4K TVs at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated smart TVs with 32, 40, 50, 55, 60-inch & more screen sizes
Save up to 34% on Samsung smart TVs at Samsung.com - get live prices on Samsung QLED smart TVs with 4K resolution & 8K resolution
Save up to 32% on top-rated smart TVs at ABT.com - click the link for live prices on top-rated smart TVs from best-seller brands
In need of some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals to compare even more live savings. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
