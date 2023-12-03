Samsung to be among first with Meteor Lake laptop - tipped to launch Galaxy Book 4 on Dec 15

Samsung's Galaxy Book 4 will use Intel Meteor Lake CPUs and will be announced on the 15th of December, according to a report from Yonhap News. That's just a day after Meteor Lake's December 14 launch date. Samsung's apparent enthusiasm for Meteor Lake is thought to be down to its AI hardware, which the company plans to utilize through its 'Samsung Gauss' large language model (LLM).

The Korean language source report confirms that the Galaxy Book 4 will use Intel Core Ultra processors, which are the higher-end Meteor Lake CPUs set to largely replace the Core i5, i7, and i9. Current generation Galaxy Book 3 devices have up to a Core i7, so we might be able to expect Samsung to mostly rely on Core Ultra 7 chips like the Core Ultra 7 155H. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra offers a Core i9 though, so perhaps Samsung will even make use of the Core Ultra 9 185H or some other chip.

Although Samsung's announcement is reportedly on the 15th, the actual release date of the Galaxy Book 4 is not thought to be firm yet. It's either going to launch at the end of the month or early in January; given that CES is in the first week of January, it's possible that at the latest we'll see Samsung launch the Galaxy Book 4 then.

Samsung's enthusiasm for Meteor Lake is seemingly due to the chip's AI capabilities. Its SoC tile contains a neural processing unit (or NPU), which can be used to accelerate the performance of the Samsung Gauss large language model. Gauss was announced last month, and it's expected to make an appearance in the company's Galaxy S24 smartphone early next year. However, the Galaxy Book 4 might be the company's first device to feature Gauss.

Yonhap reports that LG and HP are also working on Meteor Lake laptops, which isn't a surprise, but they are "weighing the timing." Presumably, that means they may not be as quick to market as Samsung, and may only announce or launch their own devices in 2024. That might check out, as there have been leaks for Dell, Asus, and Acer laptops using Meteor Lake chips, but none so far for HP and LG.