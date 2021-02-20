Samsung's future smartwatch is rumored to use Android, not Tizen

Samsung has been using its Tizen platform on smartwatches ever since 2014's Gear 2 line, but it might go back to its Android 'roots' in the near future. Both SamMobile and well-known leaker Ice Universe claim Samsung is making a smartwatch using Android (possibly Wear OS) rather than its usual platform. It would be the first time Samsung had used Android on the wrist since early products like the Galaxy Gear and Gear Live.

It's not certain just what this wristwear will look like or whether this would represent a wholesale switch to Android. GalaxyClub recently spotted two model numbers that hint Samsung's next watches will come in two sizes regardless of the software they use.

There are no guarantees Samsung will make the leap. It could be a logical move, however. While Tizen-based smartwatches like the Galaxy Watch 3 have key apps like Spotify and are generally well-regarded, there's no question they lack the Android ecosystem tie-ins of Wear OS. Samsung might have decided that the broader compatibility was worth any tradeoffs. It would certainly help Google, which hasn't had much success in wearables compared to Apple or Samsung.

With that said, it could be a contentious switch. Samsung has its smartwatch fans in part through a unique control scheme and strong battery life — we characterized the latest watch as the best non-Apple design. Would it lose that enthusiasm if it went with Wear OS or another take on Android? Wear OS devices haven't delivered much excitement, after all. We wouldn't rule out a custom take on Android that preserves Samsung's advantages, but that's far from guaranteed.

Recommended Stories

  • VW will start making an ID.5 electric SUV 'coupe' later in 2021

    VW has revealed that it will start production on a new electric vehicle, the ID.5 SUV 'coupe,' in the second half of 2021.

  • Google has fired another AI ethics leader

    Google has fired AI ethics researcher Margaret Mitchell, just a couple of months after forcing out her co-lead Timnit Gebru.

  • 'Hearthstone' is getting a classic format that takes the game back to 2014

    World of Warcraft's Burning Crusade expansion isn't the only Blizzard property getting the classic treatment.

  • Biden to speak virtually with Justin Trudeau on Tuesday in first ‘meeting’ with foreign leader

    ‘The meeting will be an opportunity for the two leaders to review joint efforts in areas of mutual interest such as the Covid-19 response,’ says Jen Psaki

  • Ford's Mach-E is a stylish and capable EV, but it's no Mustang

    What actually makes a Mustang, a Mustang? I’ve just spent a week behind the wheel of Ford's 2021 Mach-E in an effort to find out.

  • Remastered 'nyan cat' art sells for the equivalent of $605k

    Someone paid the equivalent of more than $600k to own a high-quality recreation of the 'Nyan Cat' art.

  • Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Casino opens mass vaccination facility

    Not far from slot machines and table games at Mohegan Sun is a mass vaccination site.

  • Indians ace Bieber reports to camp after COVID-19 bout

    Cy Young winner Shane Bieber has reported to training camp in Arizona with the Cleveland Indians after recovering from COVID-19. Bieber experienced only mild symptoms, but had to be isolated per MLB protocols before being medically cleared to join his teammates. The right-hander took part in drills on Saturday, a day before the Indians hold their first full-squad workout in Goodyear.

  • Taxes: What you can actually deduct after working from home for most of 2020

    Can you deduct work-from-home costs on your 2020 federal tax returns? It depends.

  • Pope pays surprise visit to home of elderly Holocaust survivor

    Pope Francis paid a surprise visit on Saturday to the home of Edith Bruck, a Hungarian-born Holocaust survivor and author, and paid homage to all those killed by Nazi "insanity". Bruck, 89, who lives in Rome, was born into a poor Jewish family and spent time in a series of concentration camps, losing her father, mother and brother in them. A Vatican spokesman, who announced the visit after it ended, said the two spoke of her time in the camps and the importance that future generations be made aware of what happened.

  • Hilary Duff Has Cotton Candy Blue Hair Now

    Luckily, we got details from the actor's hairstylists on how it was done.

  • NASA shares photos from Perseverance's descent to Mars

    NASA pulled the image from a video of the rover’s descent that is in the process of being transmitted to Earth.

  • Bad weather slows COVID-19 vaccination drive, but experts see clearer skies ahead

    They say that the second vaccine shot for COVID-19 is rougher than the first one — and we’re not just talking about the side effects. As a newly double-vaccinated member of the 65-and-older set, I can vouch for the claim that the side effects can be felt more acutely the second time around: Back in late January, my first Pfizer-BioNTech shot gave me nothing more than a sore arm. This week’s second shot gave me body aches the day after, as if I had been shoveling snow for hours. (Which, come to think of it, I was … a couple… Read More

  • Yes, You Should Actually Turn Your Heat Down in a Winter Storm Power Outage

    Here are the best ways to stay warm without cranking the thermostat.

  • How the pandemic is changing the protocol for NASA’s Mars landing — and how to watch it happen

    Veteran spacecraft engineer Chris Voorhees has witnessed six Mars landings in the course of his career, and he’s playing a role in the next one as president of a Seattle-based engineering firm called First Mode. But even though First Mode has been helping NASA ensure that its Perseverance rover will get to the surface of Mars safely on Thursday, Voorhees will experience it in the same way millions of others around the world will: from home, watching a live stream via YouTube. At least he’ll be munching on the traditional good-luck peanuts. “I feel weird if I don’t do it,”… Read More

  • The Best Cast-Iron Skillets

    Treat any one of these pans properly, and it will serve you for decades.

  • The F-35’s Engine Is a Bit Busted Right Now

    Between cracked turbine blades and slow repair periods, things aren't going so great.

  • BlackSky satellite data venture makes a $1.5B deal to go public in SPAC merger

    BlackSky Holdings, which is operating a growing fleet of Earth observation satellites as well as a cloud-based platform to analyze geospatial data, says it will become a publicly traded company through a blank-check merger valued at nearly $1.5 billion. The agreement with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. would result in BlackSky being listed on the NYSE with the ticker symbol “BKSY” in July. It’s the latest chapter for a company that traces its roots to Seattle — and still has roughly half of its 135-employee workforce here. The other half of the operation is based in Herndon, Va. The merger could… Read More

  • NASA’s Perseverance rover touches down to start years-long search for life on Mars

    NASA’s Perseverance rover touched down on Mars today and began a mission that’s meant to store up evidence of past life on Mars, after a trip that came to a climax with seven minutes of delicious terror. “Touchdown confirmed! Perseverance safely on the surface of Mars, ready to begin seeking the signs of past life,” lead controller Swati Mohan declared at 12:55 p.m. PT. The end of Perseverance’s seven-month, 300 million-mile journey played out like a radio drama. Due to limited bandwidth and an 11-minute delay in receiving signals, there was no live video of the landing. But thanks to… Read More

  • Former Boeing CEO’s blank check company raises $240M for future aerospace deal

    New Vista Acquisition Corp., the blank-check company founded by former Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to prime the pump for a future high-tech acquisition, went on the market today with an initial public offering valued at $240 million. That’s significantly higher than the originally planned $200 million offering. The IPO comes a little more than a year after Boeing fired Muilenburg amid controversy over his handling of the company’s 737 MAX crisis. Boeing is still dealing with the financial and reputational aftermath of two catastrophic crashes in late 2018 and early 2019, the worldwide grounding of the 737 MAX fleet that… Read More