Samsung Announces NFT Platform for Its Smart TVs

Dolas / Getty Images

Samsung is riding the increased interest in NFTs, announcing Jan. 3 that it is integrating an NFT platform to its smart TVs, which will enable “discovering, purchasing and trading digital artwork through MICRO LED, Neo QLED and The Frame,” according to a statement.

See: NFT Trades in 2021 Surpass Market Caps of Nissan & Domino’s Pizza

Find: 15 Most Expensive NFTs Sold So Far

The announcement comes ahead of the always much anticipated Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022.

“With demand for NFTs on the rise, the need for a solution to today’s fragmented viewing and purchasing landscape has never been greater,” the company said, according to The Verge. “In 2022, Samsung is introducing the world’s first TV screen-based NFT explorer and marketplace aggregator, a groundbreaking platform that lets you browse, purchase, and display your favorite art — all in one place.”

The platform will enable creators to “share their art with the world” and let potential buyers preview an NFT before purchasing it, as well as learn about an NFT’s history and blockchain metadata, according to The Verge.

“The role of the screen has changed dramatically in recent years with advancements in technology and how entertainment is distributed. With our new lineup of products, we are providing customers an entirely immersive video and audio experience that is customizable to their needs,” Simon Sung, Executive Vice President and Head of the Sales & Marketing Team of the Visual Display Business at Samsung, said in a statement. “Whether you are a movie buff, TV lover, gamer or even an art enthusiast, Samsung has leading-edge offerings that can enhance any room.”

2021 was a record year for NFTs, as the global market value of these digital investments has hit $23 billion, according to blockchain analytics firm DappRadar. The term has even been named Collins’ Word of the Year for 2021, and now, NFTs’ value even surpassed the market cap of some publicly traded companies. As GOBankingRates previously reported.

Story continues

See: What Is The NFT Bible? Everything You Need To Know

Find: Non-Fungible Tokens Popularity Leads to First-Ever NFT Exchange Traded Fund from Defiance ETFs

One of their first forays into the mainstream consciousness for NFTs came when auction house Christie’s sold Beeple’s NFT for $69.34 million in March. Other top NFT sales in 2021 included Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) for $26.2 million. Since, NFTs have cropped up not only in the art world, but everywhere else, being offered up by luxury brands such as Gucci among others.

More From GOBankingRates:





This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Samsung Announces NFT Platform for Its Smart TVs