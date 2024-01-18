Samsung announces plans to launch smart ring for health tracking

Samsung's next wearable device is set to be a health-tracking ring for people who want to record their workouts, steps and sleep, but don't want to wear a smartwatch.

The Galaxy Ring is set to come onto the market in the second half of the year, the head of Samsung's health business, Hon Pak, announced on Wednesday at a Samsung launch event in California where the new Galaxy S24 smartphones were unveiled.

Samsung isn't giving much details on hardware or pricing at present, but did demonstrate a working prototype - a lightweight ring with a titanium frame.

Similar devices already exist and can measure pulse, workouts and quality of sleep, but Samsung, with its hundreds of millions of users could give this relatively niche product category a major boost.

A few years ago, Amazon also presented the prototype of a smart ring, but then abandoned the concept along with other health projects.

Samsung's head of health also confirmed plans to bring together more data from various kinds of technology, including fridges and other household appliances, for its health platform in future.

Such information could provide valuable context for the health measurement data - for example, what the air quality is like, what you have eaten or how many cups of coffee you have drunk.

550 drones created various shapes over London in one of the UK's biggest ever drone displays to advertise new Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones. David Parry/PA Wire/dpa