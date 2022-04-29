Samsung Asset to list blockchain ETF in Hong Kong: report
South Korean asset manager Samsung Asset Management is reportedly set to list a blockchain exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the Hong Kong stock exchange (HKEX), local media reported on Thursday.
Fast facts
The ETF set to list in Hong Kong will have the identical structure to BLOK, a U.S.-listed ETF that invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of blockchain companies, and which counts Silvergate Cap, CME Group and SBI Holdings as its largest holdings, according to the report.
Samsung Group’s investment arm already has five existing ETFs listed in Hong Kong, tracking semiconductors, American tech giants and Chinese internet companies.
Samsung Asset Management acquired a 20% stake in U.S. ETF sponsor Amplify in late March, giving it exclusivity to offer Amplify products in Asia.
In Australia, three new crypto ETFs were expected to go live on Wednesday but faced last-minute delays. No new timeline for the launch has been released.
