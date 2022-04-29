Samsung Asset to list blockchain ETF in Hong Kong: report

Timmy Shen
·1 min read

South Korean asset manager Samsung Asset Management is reportedly set to list a blockchain exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the Hong Kong stock exchange (HKEX), local media reported on Thursday.

See related article: South Korea’s largest financial group mulls crypto ETFs

Fast facts

  • The ETF set to list in Hong Kong will have the identical structure to BLOK, a U.S.-listed ETF that invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of blockchain companies, and which counts Silvergate Cap, CME Group and SBI Holdings as its largest holdings, according to the report.

  • Samsung Group’s investment arm already has five existing ETFs listed in Hong Kong, tracking semiconductors, American tech giants and Chinese internet companies.

  • Samsung Asset Management acquired a 20% stake in U.S. ETF sponsor Amplify in late March, giving it exclusivity to offer Amplify products in Asia.

  • In Australia, three new crypto ETFs were expected to go live on Wednesday but faced last-minute delays. No new timeline for the launch has been released.

See related article: Launch of three crypto ETFs in Australia delayed

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories