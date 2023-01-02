Samsung's new wall oven lets you livestream a video feed of what's cooking

Samsung is refreshing its lineup of customizable Bespoke smart appliances with a wall oven, washer and dryer. The Bespoke AI Oven has a seven-inch screen and touch controls. The cooking methods include air sous vide, air frying and steam cooking. Perhaps the most intriguing element, though, is the AI Camera that's inside.

The camera can detect what you're making and suggest optimal cooking settings if it recognizes what you're making, Samsung says. Moreover, it can send you warning notifications to prevent your food from burning. You can keep an eye on your food using the screen or the SmartThings app (which you can use to control the oven remotely). There's the option to take photos of your creation or even livestream the video feed, which could help budding Twitch creators find their niche.

In addition, the oven has Samsung Health integration and can analyze workout stats and diet goals based on the ingredients you have on hand. The Bespoke AI Oven is available in Europe now and will arrive in North America this summer.

Also new is the Bespoke Wall Mount Hood. It's designed to match other Bespoke appliances and is said to operate at 65 decibels on its highest setting. The hood can ventilate up to 700 cubic feet per minute, Samsung claims. The hood can sync with a smart Samsung cooktop to adjust the ventilation levels based on what you're cooking.

In addition, there's an air quality sensor to track the cleanliness of the air. If the device detects that the air quality has dropped, you'll receive suggestions for how to remedy that via the SmartThings app. You'll be alerted when it's time to replace the air filter too. As with the wall oven, the hood will be available in a variety of colors and premium finishes.

A person uses the Family Hub+ touchscreen on Samsung's 4-Door Flex fridge.

As for the company's fridges, the 4-Door Flex now has a larger Family Hub+ touchscreen. It now measures 32 inches, so the screen is almost 50 percent larger than on previous models. Samsung says that you'll be able to more easily use multiple apps at once and to multitask. The display includes a built-in SmartThings Hub as well. This will help you to connect other SmartThings-compatible devices without the need for other hub hardware.

As with previous models, there's an AI-powered camera inside that can analyze food labels and images to help make sure you don't run out of the essentials. The latest 4-Door Flex will be available in North America and Korea in the first half of the year.

Meanwhile, the new Bespoke Side-By-Side fridge has touch sensors on each door, so you can open them when your hands are full. Like the 4-Door Flex, it has SmartThings integration and the built-in Beverage Center with two options each for filtered water and ice. This model will be available in the US by the end of March.

Samsung Bespoke Side-by-Side fridge

Finally, Samsung had some updates on the sustainability front. This year, the company will release microfiber emission reduction cycles and filters for its Bespoke washing machines. The aim is to reduce microplastic pollution in water.

The company also says that it has received the industry's first Energy Star Smart Home Energy Management Systems Certification for its SmartThings Energy system. Samsung claims the AI Energy Mode it recently started rolling out can reduce its appliances' power consumption by up to 30 percent without significantly impacting performance. For instance, it might make your freezer one degree warmer or reduce the maximum water temperature on your dishwasher.