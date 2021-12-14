Samsung Biologics, AstraZeneca expand tie-up to include COVID-19 and cancer therapy

FILE PHOTO: Exterior photo of the North America headquarters of AstraZeneca
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Samsung Biologics Co Ltd said on Monday it would continue its partnership with AstraZeneca Plc on manufacturing biopharmaceuticals.

Samsung said production of drug substance and drug product is valued at about $380 million, up from the initial $331 million after the companies expanded the deal this year in May 2021.

The company said it would start to manufacture a cancer immunotherapy product from next year along with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 long-acting antibody (LAAB) combination, AZD7442.

Samsung Biologics CEO John Rim said, "We are delighted to continue expanding our strategic collaboration with AstraZeneca, a valuable partner we have witnessed first-hand to have a strong commitment to saving lives of patients".

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Man whose wife won a lawsuit to treat his COVID-19 with ivermectin has died

    Keith Smith, who had been on a ventilator, received two doses of the controversial drug before his condition worsened. He died Sunday at age 52.

  • So, are we going to need COVID-19 boosters forever?

    Experts discuss the potential need for more boosters and what the future of COVID-19 boosters might look like.

  • Vaccines appear weak at blocking Omicron infection; shots may reduce long COVID burden

    Vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic infection from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is likely to be much lower than against earlier variants, but they may still offer substantial protection against severe disease, a new analysis suggests. Billy Gardner and Marm Kilpatrick from the University of California, Santa Cruz developed computer models incorporating data on COVID-19 vaccines' efficacy against earlier variants and initial data on the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Omicron.

  • Pfizer to Buy Arena Pharmaceuticals in $6.7 Billion Deal. Arena Stock Soars.

    Pfizer agrees to buy U.S. biotech company Arena Pharmaceuticals in a deal valued at about $6.7 billion.

  • ‘This isn’t the 60s again’: psychedelics business takes off amid culture clash

    Experts fear if psychedelics fall exclusively into the hands of big pharma the industry will follow the same path as legal marijuana, making the rich richer Changes in laws and scientific breakthroughs in psychedelic treatment for depression and anxiety have created a new industry projected to be worth $10.75bn by 2027. Photograph: Yarygin/Shutterstock The Wonderland psychedelic business conference, held recently in Miami, Florida, drew large crowds and big-name keynote speakers – such as former

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer in December (and Beyond)

    Many biotech stocks have choked in 2021. The biggest exchange-traded funds that track the biotech industry are in negative territory year to date. Here's why they chose Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Prosper Junior Bakiny (Moderna): Until about two years ago, Moderna was a little-known company with no products on the market.

  • Moderna's (MRNA) Flu Vaccine Data Fails to Impress Investors

    Moderna's (MRNA) early-stage flu vaccine data seems promising but it fails to meet investors' expectations.

  • Pfizer to Buy Arena at 100% Premium in $6.7 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. agreed to buy Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a deal valued at about $6.7 billion that brings potential therapies targeting immuno-inflammatory diseases.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?The drug giant will pay $100 a share in an all-cash transaction

  • Pfizer (PFE) Gets Approval for New Eczema Drug in Europe

    Pfizer's (PFE) oral JAK inhibitor, Cibinqo, gets approval for treating atopic dermatitis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy in Europe.

  • Our seniors need relief at the pharmacy counter. Our legislators need to look at PBMs

    Idaho Senior Living Council executive director Mike Briggs argues lawmakers should look into pharmacy benefit managers to contain prescription drug costs. | Opinion

  • Better Buy: Ocugen vs. Novavax

    Both of these companies are currently playing second fiddle to the leaders in the coronavirus-vaccine market.

  • SpringWorks (SWTX) & AbbVie Unite for Multiple Myeloma Drug

    SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) collaborates with AbbVie (ABBV) to evaluate the combination of nirogacestat with AbbVie's ABBV-383 for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

  • Ottawa County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 57% of people fully vaccinated

    Here's how many Ottawa County residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine as of Dec. 7, according to data.

  • Pfizer to pay $6.7B in cash for Arena Pharmaceuticals

    Pfizer is spending $6.7 billion to buy a drugmaker that is developing treatments for inflammatory conditions like Chrohn’s disease but has no products on the market. The pharmaceutical giant said Monday it will pay $100 in cash for each share of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a deal already approved by the boards of both companies. Pfizer believes that Arena will bolster its expertise in inflammation and immunology. Arena has a potential treatment for ulcerative colitis in late-stage clinical testing that it also is testing to treat Chrohn’s disease.

  • Pfizer Booster Shots Are Effective Against Omicron Variant, Israeli Study Says

    The findings also show that those who had their second Pfizer dose five months ago or more had little protection against the variant.

  • Buy Pfizer Stock Because Its Covid Pill Will Be a Big Seller, UBS Says

    Shares of Pfizer were upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS, with the firm writing that it expects antiviral pill Paxlovid to reach sales of at least $14 billion next year, or 40% above Wall Street expectations. UBS analyst Colin Bristow, in a research note Monday, also boosted the price target on the stock to $60 from $52. Pfizer (ticker: PFE) shares rose 2.5% to $54.10. Bristow wrote how Pfizer’s Covid franchise — Paxlovid and Cominarty, the company’s Covid-19 vaccine — has peak sales potential in 2022 of $50 billion.

  • Kid-friendly vaccine event at One Daytona aims to protect youngsters from COVID-19

    AdventHealth and the NASCAR Foundation will present a COVID-19 vaccine event for children on Saturday at One Daytona.

  • Forma's (FMTX) Etavopivat Proves Safety Profile in SCD Study

    Forma's (FMTX) investigational PKR activator, etavopivat significantly improves anemia and red blood cell health in patients with sickle cell disease.

  • Jazz Posts New Data for ALL/LBL Treatment At ASH 2021 Annual Meeting

    Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) revealed initial positive results from a Phase 2/3 trial of intramuscular (IM) administration of Rylaze (asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn) in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and lymphoblastic lymphoma (LBL). In Cohort 1c, a dosing regimen of Rylaze administered 25 mg on Monday and Wednesday and 50 mg on Friday demonstrated a favorable benefit-to-risk profile, showing that Rylaze maintains a clinically meaningful level of nadir serum

  • Vaccine Stocks Get A Booster As U.K. Plans Third Jab For All

    Covid vaccine stocks jumped Monday on worries that the omicron variant of the virus could soon overwhelm the United Kingdom.