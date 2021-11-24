Samsung to build $17B chip factory in Texas
Samsung says it plans to build a $17 billion semiconductor factory outside of Austin, Texas, amid a global shortage of chips used in phones, cars and other electronic devices. (Nov. 23)
Samsung says it plans to build a $17 billion semiconductor factory outside of Austin, Texas, amid a global shortage of chips used in phones, cars and other electronic devices. (Nov. 23)
Theranos founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes returned to the witness stand Tuesday, confirming key aspects of the prosecutor’s allegations behind the 11
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia has demanded that 13 foreign and mostly U.S. technology companies be officially represented on Russian soil by the end of 2021 or face possible restrictions or outright bans. The demand, from state communications regulator Roskomnadzor late on Monday, gave few details of what exactly the companies were required to do and targeted some firms that already have Russian offices. Foreign social media giants with more than 500,000 daily users have been obliged to open offices in Russia since a new law took effect on July 1.
The plaintiff on the MyPillow magnate's Supreme Court complaint was listed as "[Insert your state]."
New state filings provide some additional info about the scope and progress of construction at the electric vehicle plant Tesla is building in Travis County. CEO Elon Musk has long said production will begin by the end of '21 — and these documents suggest that timeline is still intact.
A global shortage of nitrogen fertilizer is driving prices to record levels, prompting North America's farmers to delay purchases and raising the risk of a spring scramble to apply the crop nutrient before planting season. Farmers apply nitrogen to boost yields of corn, canola and wheat, and higher fertilizer costs could translate into higher meat and bread prices. World food prices hit a 10-year high in October, according to the United Nations food agency, led by increases in cereal crops like wheat and vegetable oils.
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s move to unleash supplies from U.S. petroleum reserves will flood the market with sour crude that refiners are currently shunning. Most Read from BloombergAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsThe Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping Across JapanSour crudes are heavy
A federal judge in Colorado on Monday ordered two lawyers who brought an unsuccessful lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results to pay more than $186,000 to cover the legal fees of the groups they sued, including Facebook (now Meta) and Dominion Voting Systems.Driving the news: Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter said the lawsuit "has been used to manipulate gullible members of the public and foment public unrest." He added that the two lawyers, Gary Fielder and Ernest John Walker, "should ha
Having a generous income in retirement is crucial to enjoying your later years. For most retirees, this income comes from savings and from Social Security. The good news is, there's a really simple way to raise the income Social Security provides by 8% -- and you can do it in just one year's time.
U.S. pressure on OPEC+ to pump more oil and cool red-hot crude prices has shone a spotlight on a relatively new problem for the producer group: it doesn't have much extra capacity to hike output faster, even if it wanted to. Yet OPEC+ can't even hit those goals. Production by OPEC+ was 700,000 bpd less than planned in both September and October, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), raising the prospect of a tight market and high oil prices for longer.
A federal judge called their lawsuit claiming the election was stolen from Donald Trump "an abuse of the legal system."
Attorneys Gary D. Fielder and Ernest John Walker neglected their ethical duty in filing the "fantastical" case over the 2020 election, the judge said.
(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is asking the CEOs of nearly a dozen of the nation’s top natural gas producers why so much of the heating fuel is being exported heading into winter as Americans face rising utility bills. Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid Resi
This stuff about older workers is driving me crazy. Interestingly, we have not seen any uptick in self-reported retirement (see Figure 1). Month-to-month transitions from employment to retirement and from not-in-the-labor-force (NILF) to retirement have both been flat, and transitions from unemployment to retirement have, if anything, declined from pre-pandemic levels.
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon made an offhand remark about China yesterday (Nov. 23) he soon came to regret. “We hope to be there for a long time,” he said of the country during a panel event at the Boston College Chief Executives Club. “I was trying to emphasize the strength and longevity of our company,” he said in a statement from JPMorgan today.
Bill Tompkins/Getty After more than a year of delays, a team of attorneys will finally make a trip to Los Angeles next month to review highly guarded, never-before-seen outtakes of Celebrity Apprentice—seeking any evidence that the Trump family knew they were suckering people into investing in a scam.On Tuesday, a federal judge in New York City ordered that the movie studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer make the footage available at a secure location, potentially ending a long-running battle that’s still
What's the best way to save when the market is so volatile? Our experts offer advice.
Ryan Grim, Robby Soave, and senior reporter for The Daily Beast Kate Briquelet discuss Ghislaine Maxwell's legal strategy. About Rising: Rising is a weekday morning show with bipartisan hosts that breaks the mold of morning TV by taking viewers inside the halls of Washington power like never before. The show leans into the day's political cycle with cutting edge analysis from DC insiders who can predict what is going to happen. It also sets the day's political agenda by breaking exclusive news with a team of scoop-driven reporters and demanding answers during interviews with the country's most important political newsmakers. Follow Rising on social media: Website: Hill.TV Facebook: facebook.com/HillTVLive/ Instagram: @HillTVLive Twitter: @HillTVLive
Given some worrisome recent news about the program, clients are asking more questions. Here’s what advisors are saying.
Nearly 30 lawsuits filed nationwide over the OSHA rules have now been brought together in a single case in the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Biden wants cheaper fill-ups for American drivers, but oil-producing nations want prices to go up.