Samsung CEO seeks 'common denominator' in Sino-U.S. chip war

Joyce Lee
·2 min read

By Joyce Lee

PYEONGTAEK, South Korea (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is seeking a "common denominator" as it navigates restrictions on U.S. tech exports to China where the South Korean firm makes chips, with potential challenges including bringing in new chip-making equipment.

The United States is considering limiting shipments of such equipment to memory chip makers in China to slow technological advances at rivals and protect U.S. firms, Reuters reported last month.

"There could be some difficulties in the long run when we have to put new equipment into our factory in China," Chief Executive Kyung Kye-hyun, who heads Samsung's chip business, said during a media tour of the firm's chip-making facilities at Pyeongtaek, South Korea.

"We're not riding on the conflict between the U.S. and China, but we're trying to find a win-win solution," he said, adding it is hard for Samsung to give up the China market, which he estimated supplies more than 40% of the global IT industry.

The United States and China have been at loggerheads in the technology sphere at least since the administration of former President Donald Trump sanctioned Chinese telecommunications equipment makers on national security grounds. Tension has since risen over the countries' differing relations to global chip-making centre Taiwan, with the United States last week banning the export of advanced artificial intelligence chips.

Kyung said Samsung had expressed concern about a U.S. proposal for a chip alliance dubbed Chip 4 - which would also include Japan and Taiwan - including the need for South Korea to seek China's understanding before any negotiations.

Samsung, the world's largest chipmaker by revenue, is seeking to find a "common denominator" that benefits all interested parties including supply chains worldwide, he said.

Kyung also said a recent slowdown in chip demand is likely to continue next year but that Samsung can adjust investments to improve profit margins.

"We need to build a big hotel to secure big customers," Kyung said, adding chip design firms are very interested in the $17 billion facility Samsung is building in Taylor in the U.S. state of Texas where production will begin in 2024.

Samsung on Wednesday said it had begun making NAND flash memory chips at its third chip line in Pyeongtaek, which it said is the world's largest semiconductor production facility.

It plans to also make DRAM chips and offer contract manufacturing on the third line, and has begun foundation work for a fourth line in Pyeongtaek.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • China Taking More Steps to Slow Currency's descent

    China set a stronger-than-expected exchange-rate fixing for a 10th straight day and said it will allow banks to hold less foreign currencies in reserve, its most substantial moves yet to stabilize a weakening yuan. Stephen Chiu and Tania Chen report on Bloomberg Television.

  • China’s Sichuan Hit by Deadly Earthquake, Search Operation Underway

    Rescue workers in southwestern China cleared roads and dug through rubble to search for survivors after Monday’s 6.8-magnitude earthquake. Sichuan province is already reeling from a heat wave, drought and Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: CNS/AFP via Getty Images

  • China’s Economy Takes Hit From Global Slowdown as Exports Weaken

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s export growth slowed more than expected in August and imports stagnated, a sign of a darkening global economic picture and weak domestic growth hit by Covid lockdowns and a property slump.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From North KoreaStocks End Well Off Lows

  • Netflix Told by Gulf States to Drop Videos Violating Islam

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From North KoreaStocks End Well Off Lows With S&P 500 Above 3,900: Markets WrapSix Gulf Arab states have told streaming service company Netflix Inc. to stop broadcasting material that they said violates the region’s Islamic values, and t

  • First Mover Americas: Ether Outshines Bitcoin as Ethereum Merge Nears

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for Sept. 6, 2022. First Mover is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter that contextualizes the latest actions in the crypto markets.

  • For Trump Media SPAC, the Charts Are Bearish and the Strategy Simple

    The charts of blank check Digital World Acquisition Corp. are weak and pointed lower Thursday as the SPAC is trying to extend the deadline to complete its merger with former President Donald Trump's Trump Media and Technology Group.

  • Seth Meyers Highlights Creepy Twist In Trump's 'Windmill Obsession'

    Trump is trying to draw the nation's focus from his many criminal investigations to "dead bird cemeteries," Meyers said.

  • Britain’s biggest gas supplier Norway willing to discuss price cap - live updates

    Russia hunting microchips made by company buying Newport Wafer Fab FTSE 100 drops 1.2pc Ben Marlow: The cash crisis at British Gas owner shows our energy market is utterly broken Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Senate returns, Biden in Ohio, student loans: 3 things to watch in politics this week

    Now that Labor Day has passed, Congress is eyeing its legislative agenda while Democrats and Republicans look to the midterm elections.

  • Ubisoft shares tumble as Tencent deal seen dampening buyout prospects

    It makes Tencent Ubisoft's single biggest shareholder with an overall stake of 11% but which Tencent can take as high as 17%. Traders said that removed the speculative appeal of Ubisoft shares. "The prospects of a takeover and a fight for Ubisoft are gone as Tencent is now really (there)," said MidCap's analyst Charles-Louis Planade.

  • College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 2

    Week 2 college football expert picks and predictions including Alabama at Texas, Iowa State at Iowa, and Kentucky at Florida

  • Rural Indians join rush to study abroad as prospects dim at home

    When 19-year-old Sachin failed to score the grades he needed to get into a good Indian college, his father, a small shopkeeper, took a loan and dug deep into the family savings to help him secure a Canadian student visa. The 2 million rupees ($25,035) they scraped together covered the fees for English language tuition provided by Western Overseas, one of dozens of visa consultancies in Ambala, about 250km from of New Delhi, that promise better lives through study overseas. "My dream is to settle abroad as I see no future in India," said Sachin, who uses only a single name.

  • Gazprom: off-line Nord Stream compressor station now deemed hazardous

    Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Monday it had received a formal warning from Russian regulators that the idled Portovaya compressor station, which is supposed to push gas towards Germany through the Nord Steam 1 pipeline, no longer complied with safety requirements. Gazprom had said on Friday that it had detected a leak of engine oil in the only turbine that was still working at Portovaya, and would shut off natural gas supply until it was repaired. On Monday, it cited Siemens Energy, which has done maintenance on Nord Stream 1 turbines, as saying that "the causes of oil leakage can only be eliminated by a specialised repair company".

  • Digital World Stock Tumbles on Concerns Over Merger With Trump’s Truth Social

    Reuters reports the SPAC didn't receive enough shareholder support for an extension of its deal to merge with Donald Trump's Truth Social.

  • Tech, telco firms in India seek federal oversight of internet shutdowns

    An industry group for tech and telco giants in India has urged the central government to control internet shutdowns in the country to help avoid uncertainties stemming from states giving these orders, according to sources and a letter seen by Reuters. The government in 2019 had said emergency internet shutdowns were a matter for states in the interest of law and order. The current system "causes significant inconvenience to local public at large", the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) - which represents Alphabet's Google, Twitter, Facebook and Reliance among others - said in a letter to the government.

  • Why Truss and Kwarteng could be the new Cameron and Osborne

    Not since David Cameron and George Osborne ran the country has a prime minister enjoyed the luxury of a chancellor who had their best interests at heart.

  • Powell Channeling His Inner Volcker Risks Pushing Dollar Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar could rally a lot further if Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell really is determined to channel a much-admired inflation-busting predecessor, Paul Volcker.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From North KoreaStocks End Well Off Lows With S&P 500 Above 3,900: Mar

  • Roger Waters Encourages Ukraine to Surrender Territory in Open Letter to First Lady

    While addressing first lady Olena Zelenska, Waters argues for "a different route" to "stop the slaughter." Roger Waters Encourages Ukraine to Surrender Territory in Open Letter to First Lady Eddie Fu

  • Typhoon Hinnamnor: Seven drown in flooded South Korean car park

    But two people, who were part of a group that had gone to the car park to move their cars, were rescued.

  • Parsing Samsung's data breach notice

    Hours before a long holiday weekend in the United States, electronics giant Samsung announced its U.S. systems were breached a month earlier by malicious hackers, who broke in and made off with gobs of personal information about an unspecified number of its customers. The data breach is likely significant. Samsung is one of the largest technology companies with hundreds of millions of device owners — and users — around the world.