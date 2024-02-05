Samsung chief Lee cleared of charges in 2015 merger case

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee was found not guilty by a Seoul court on Monday in a case related to irregularities in a 2015 merger of Samsung affiliates that prosecutors said was designed to cement his control of the tech group.

Prosecutors had asked for a five-year jail term last November. Lee denied wrongdoing, arguing that he and other executives acted on the belief the merger would benefit shareholders.

The surprise ruling could still be appealed by prosecutors.

The sentence prevents a return to jail for Lee who was convicted in 2017 of bribing a friend of former President Park Geun-hye. He served 18 months of a 30-month sentence and was pardoned in 2022 by current President Yoon Suk Yeol with the government saying he was needed to help overcome a "national economic crisis".

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Ed Davies, Edwina Gibbs)