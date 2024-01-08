Samsung debuts Premiere projectors that turn any surface into an interactive display for your home theater

To go along with its new TVs and soundbars in Las Vegas, Samsung also announced new projectors to fill out its home theater lineup. At CES 2024, the company has four new Premiere models to choose from, and while the Premiere 8K and Premiere 5 are the two most interesting, the entire lineup for this year is getting a feature called Lightwarp that turns any object or surface into an interactive display.

Samsung says this is the first time that projection mapping has been available outside of a professional environment and in consumer-grade devices. The tool allows you to project any content on any surface, including a customizable dashboard full of widgets for a clock, weather and more. The company says you'll be able to tap on the projection to interact with it, citing examples like writing on sticky notes or playing a tabletop game. There aren't too many details available yet, but we should get more info, and hopefully a demo, at CES now that the projectors have been announced.

The entire 2024 Samsung projector lineup will also get the company's Gaming Hub. This will let you access thousands of games without a console. All four can be used as smart speakers without having to turn the screen projection.

Samsung calls the new Premiere 5 a "do-it-all" model. The company describes it as "the world's most compact triple-laser ultra-short-throw projector, ticking the tape at 7.9 inches high, 5.4 inches wide and 5.4 inches deep. It also weighs just 3.7 pounds, so it can easily be repositioned around your living space. The smaller stature should come in handy when moving it around to make use to Lightwarp and an included stand helps you beam visuals on tables and desks.

When placed 17 inches from a wall, Samsung says the Premiere 5 can display up to a 100-inch image, automatically adjusting for focus and color balance. The Premiere 5 features a multi-function key that enables mode switching, mobile connection and a screen off feature. That last item keeps audio on while disabling the visuals, and you can also easily mirror a smartphone display by tapping the device on the projector. The company didn't specify whether this needs to be a Samsung phone, but we'll update this post if and when we find out. There's a built-in 10-watt speaker too, which the company says it capable of "rich, room-filling sound."

At the top of the lineup sits the Premiere 8K. This coffee-table-sized unit is the first 8K projector with wireless connectivity for devices you'd typically connect with cables, according to Samsung. A Wireless One Connect Box is where you'll hook up all of your streaming gadgets and consoles, and it then sendscontent to the projector from up to 10 meters (around 33 feet) away.

The company says the Premiere 8K is also the first to combine 100-watt output with 8.2.2-channel Dolby Atmos and Sound-on-Screen tech — a feature that makes it seem like audio is coming from the projected image rather than the projector. This unit can muster a 150-inch image at 12 inches away from a wall where Samsung says the competition needs five meters (around 16 feet) to do the same. And if you're worried about a lack of 8K content, the projector can upscale 4K items thanks to onboard AI-powered tech.

Last but not least, Samsung says the Premiere 7 and Premiere 9 are the follow-ups to the current Premiere LSP7T and LSP9T options. Both of these short-throw projectors will offer brighter projection and a Quantum 4K processor. Dolby Atmos sound is also onboard for "a theater-like experience," according to the company.

Samsung didn't announce any details regarding pricing and availability, but that's typical for CES. That information typically comes closer to launch, and we'll keep you updated as those specifics emerge.

