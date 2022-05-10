Samsung’s early Memorial Day deals on smartphones, smartwatches and earbuds are here

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mother's Day
    Mother's Day
Get early Memorial Day savings on Samsung tablets, earbuds and smartphones.
Get early Memorial Day savings on Samsung tablets, earbuds and smartphones.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Memorial Day 2022 is set for Monday, May 30 and the sales have already started. As one of the busiest days for sales, retailers typically offer all sorts of holiday deals on everything from furniture and fashion to headphones and smartwatches. If you're looking to score the biggest savings on the best tech, Samsung has some epic early Memorial Day savings on smartphones, earbuds and more right now.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.

Samsung just launched its Early Memorial Day Sale with a collection of discounts on some of its best-selling tech and deals on devices and accessories bundled together. For instance, purchases of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphone (now from $699.99) earn shoppers $200 in Samsung credit to spend on accessories and $100 in Google Play credit to buy downloadable mobile apps and movies. If you buy a Galaxy Tab S8 tablet (from $149.99), you'll get a pair of Galaxy Buds2 (from $109.99) totally free.

All-Clad cookware: The All-Clad Factory Seconds Sale is back with up to 81% off pots and pans

Summer deals: Shop the best lawn mower deals at Amazon, Target and Walmart just in time for summer

If you want to wear your smartphone technology on your wrist, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 can get the job done. Typically listed from $249.99, you can get this smartwatch for as low as $109.99 if you trade in an Apple Watch Series 6. If you have other smartwatches from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, Fossil or Garmin you want to trade in, you also qualify for discounts on the watch. The Galaxy Watch 4 is one of our favorite smartwatches for having a bright and vibrant display, solid fitness tracking features and all the essential functionality including directions from Google Maps, accepting phone calls and sending text messages.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 can be an extension of your Android smartphone and a fitness tracker for less than $200 right now.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 can be an extension of your Android smartphone and a fitness tracker for less than $200 right now.

You can listen to your favorite songs and podcasts anywhere you want with the help of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. Typically listed for $199.99, you can get these discreet micro earbuds for as low as $109.99 if you trade in a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live or Galaxy Buds+. There are also select models of wireless and wired earbuds eligible for trade-in credit. The Buds Pro are among the best wireless earbuds we've ever tested thanks to their solid active noise cancelation technology that reduces the majority of background sounds. The Buds Pro also have other features including Voice Detect, which pauses ANC when it hears people talking before switching to ambient mode so you can still engage in conversation.

Check out some more amazing Samsung deals you can score ahead of the Memorial Day sales rush!

The best Samsung Early Memorial Day Sale deals

The futuristic Galaxy Z Fold3 is just one of many top-tier Samsung tech on sale in time for Memorial Day.
The futuristic Galaxy Z Fold3 is just one of many top-tier Samsung tech on sale in time for Memorial Day.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Samsung sale: Shop early Memorial Day deals on smartphones and earbuds

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • No coat. No sweater. Bathing suit? Well, slow down

    Temperatures expected to reach the mid-70s Thursday and as high as 80 Friday and Saturday.

  • Rodney Brooks and Clara Vu will discuss human-robot interaction at TC Sessions: Robotics 2022

    Robots have transformed automation across industries such as agtech, automotive, logistics, manufacturing and warehousing. The field of human-robot interaction (HRI) offers the potential for robots with enough cognitive smarts to work effectively and safely alongside humans in places such as factory floors. The rise of the collaborative robot — or cobot — is well underway, with a projected market value of $8 billion by 2030.

  • Updated daily: Here are the best Best Buy deals you can get right now

    Tuesday's Best Buy deals feature major savings on Dyson vacuums, Insignia TVs and Bella Pro Series air fryers all on sale.

  • 3 Social Security Secrets for Even Bigger Checks

    Unfortunately, the rules surrounding this benefits program can be very difficult to navigate. The good news is, there are only three Social Security secrets you must know in order to get the biggest possible check. One of the most important things to know about Social Security is that your choice of when to receive your first check will impact how much money you get each month.

  • US charges political rival in Haitian president's killing

    A former Haitian senator is facing charges in the United States related to last year's assassination of former Haiti President Jovenel Moïse, authorities said. John Joel Joseph made his initial appearance Monday in Miami federal court, according to court records. The Haitian citizen was extradited from Jamaica to the U.S. on Friday to face charges of conspiring to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap.

  • I'm madly in love...with my roll-up dish rack — and Amazon's got it on sale for $27

    'So much more than a dish drainer': It can be a cookie rack, taco holder, veggie strainer, bonus counter, and so much more.

  • Samsung's Galaxy S22 lineup is cheaper than ever right now

    Samsung's Galaxy S22 smartphones are down to new record-low prices at Amazon right now, so you can pick one up for as low as $675.

  • Microsoft Adaptive Mouse hands-on: Inclusively designed, infinitely customizable

    The Microsoft Adaptive Mouse kit consists of a modular mouse, tail, hub and button, offering a variety of ways for people with different needs to interact with their devices.

  • You can now get an annual Sam’s Club membership for under $15

    Of all the fantastic savings a good warehouse club can offer, you’ve probably got one at the top of your mind right now: Gas. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is $4.33 as of May 9, according to AAA — and Consumer Reports notes prices at warehouse clubs are usually five to 25 cents lower on average per gallon. Imagine how much savings you could compound by springing for this promotion: A yearlong Sam’s Club membership for just $14.99 plus free $10 E-Gift card via StackSocial.

  • 11 Items To Buy at Costco Instead of Amazon

    It's so easy and convenient to order whatever you need from Amazon -- especially if you pay for a Prime Membership, which grants you same-day, one-day or two-day delivery on a variety of items....

  • Bitcoin and ETH Recovery Won’t Be Easy, NEAR Eyes Fresh Uptrend

    Bitcoin price is gaining bearish momentum below $35,000, Ethereum’s ether could test $2,200, and NEAR seems to be forming a base for a fresh rally.

  • Russia downed satellite internet in Ukraine -Western officials

    Russia was behind a massive cyberattack against a satellite internet network which took tens of thousands of modems offline at the onset of Russia-Ukraine war, the United States, Britain, Canada and the European Union said on Tuesday. The digital assault against Viasat's KA-SAT network in late February took place just as Russian armour pushed into Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the cyberattack was intended "to disrupt Ukrainian command and control during the invasion, and those actions had spillover impacts into other European countries."

  • 4 Dollar Store Items Americans Are Purchasing the Most Right Now

    Dollar stores are a mainstay in American life, with a 2020 survey indicating that around 60% of Americans had shopped at a Dollar Tree in the previous 12 months. The two heavyweights in the industry...

  • 10 Things To Buy at the Dollar Store That Look Way More Expensive

    If you've ever made a dollar store haul, you know you can get much more bang for your buck on certain items as compared to shopping at Walmart or the grocery store. But what's even better than saving...

  • Oprah Shares Her Favorite Vegan Leather Crossbody Bag—It’s on Sale Right Now

    Oprah Winfrey listed the K. Carroll Kelsey Crossbody Bag as her go-to on her Favorite Things of 2021 list and it’s on sale right now—here's where to buy it.

  • Law enforcement may fully unleash its data collection tools on abortion

    A draft opinion showing the Supreme Court may be on the verge of overturning the constitutional right to abortion could soon turn a routine activity for women across the country into a potent legal tool for law enforcement agencies: going online. If finalized, the leaked draft opinion, published by Politico on Monday, is expected to trigger a wave of expanded abortion restrictions across the country, which in turn could embolden authorities to step up legal demands for the personal data of women

  • More than 14,000 shoppers have given this under-$30 purse set a 5-star rating on Amazon

    For just $27.99, why not try this cute purse set for yourself?

  • An organizing pro's take on tidying up the bathroom — everything you need is on sale

    Keep germs at bay with a foaming automatic soap dispenser for just $17 (nearly 70% off!) and so much more.

  • Turn your bathroom into a spa for $20 with this viral TikTok trick

    There are so many great products out there that have gone viral on TikTok in recent months. And most of these Amazon gadgets and gizmos from TikTok are shockingly affordable. Today we’re going to focus on a few of the best shower heads on Amazon. But there are so many great examples out there. We … The post Turn your bathroom into a spa for $20 with this viral TikTok trick appeared first on BGR.

  • 10 Things You Should Always (or Never) Buy at Target

    Target doesn't have nearly as many stores as Walmart or anything approaching the digital infrastructure of Amazon -- and both of those retailers generate far more revenue. Target simply isn't big...