Samsung Frame smart TVs drop to as low as $548 for Prime Day 2023

You'll want to act quickly if you're shopping for a truly stand-out TV set. Samsung's 2023 Frame TVs are on sale at Amazon for Prime Day, and the discounts are particularly steep for some models. The line now starts at $548 for the bedroom-friendly 32-inch model, but the sweetest deal is for the 55-inch model, which has dropped to a record low of $988 — 34 percent off. You won't get an add-on bezel at those prices, but the savings are large enough that you might not mind.

The appeal of Frame TVs is as clear as ever: it's a set that doubles as artwork when it's not in use. Mount it on your wall (the kit is thankfully included) and it blends into the decor using either professional images or your own. You'll usually have to subscribe to the Samsung Art Store or buy individual works if you want classics, but it could be worthwhile to have a Van Gogh or Vermeer in your living room. The 2023 models have a matte finish that cuts reflections and gives them a canvas-like appearance.

These aren't Samsung's highest-end TVs, so you won't get the crispness of an 8K panel or the vivid contrast of OLED. They still offer an accurate 4K picture, however, and they're full-featured sets with voice assistant control, a game mode and a wide range of apps. At these prices, they're easy choices if you either want a wall-mounted TV or were otherwise resigned to buying an ordinary screen.

