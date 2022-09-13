Get Samsung Galaxy Buds2 for 67% off and save $1,200 on a new refrigerator—today only

Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·2 min read
Shop Samsung flash deals on earbuds and refrigerators today only.
Shop Samsung flash deals on earbuds and refrigerators today only.

Samsung deals only come around every so often, so when we find them, we always act fast. Whether you want to add convenience to your kitchen or jam out to your favorite tunes with crystal clear sound, Samsung has rare flash deals on refrigerators and earbuds—but only for the next few hours.

Shop the Samsung flash sale

From now until 3 p.m. EST today, September 13, you can snag a pair of Galaxy Buds2 for a whopping 67% off or get your hands on a brand new 4-door refrigerator for as much as $1,200 off. The flash deals are part of Samsung's current Discover Samsung sale, which includes daily deals on everything from home appliances to smart tech. Meanwhile, you can also find limited-time discounts on must-have smartphones including the Galaxy Z Fold4 and the Galaxy Z Flip4 and the just-released Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro wearables.

Discover Samsung: Save up to $1,200 on Samsung appliances, smartphones, TVs and more

Disney+ deal: Get your first month of Disney+ for $1.99 and stream 'Pinocchio' and 'She-Hulk'

For listening to podcasts, playlists and more, you can't go wrong with the Galaxy Buds2—especially since they're ringing up for $100 off during today's flash sale. Usually priced at $149.99, the popular earbuds can be yours right now for just $49.99—a whopping 67% Black Friday-level price cut. When we put the Buds2 to the test, we found they had great features and performance with a light and stylish design. Better still, the earbuds had rapid charging capability and came with various silicone ear tips to help you perfect your fit.

$49.99 at Samsung

If you're after Samsung tech for the home, consider the smart counter-depth 4-door Flex refrigerator with a Family Hub and a beverage center, down from $4,599 to $3,399 today only. The 23-cubic-foot stainless steel appliance features a Dual Auto ice maker, a convenient filtered water dispenser and a FlexZone area that is designed to function as either a fridge or a freezer. Best of all, the refrigerator's smart features let you connect your Ring doorbell and Alexa devices, use voice control and manage your home all through the appliance's Family Hub.

$3,399 at Samsung

Now's your chance to score Samsung appliances and tech at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen. Act now—the savings end at 3 p.m EST today, September 13.

