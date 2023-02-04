Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook 2 is $200 off right now
The best-in-value Core i3-10110U model hits a new all-time low price.
If you’re looking for a Chromebook for school or work, is on sale right now. and have discounted the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2. After a 29 percent discount, the “fiesta red” Core i3-10110U model is currently $499, down from $700. That’s the lowest-ever price Engadget has seen for the Galaxy Chromebook 2. Best of all, the discount applies to the model that is the best value for most people.
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2
Engadget’s Nathan Ingraham gave the Galaxy Chromebook 2 a score of in 2021. After the original Galaxy Chromebook scored poorly due to middling battery life, Samsung made some dramatic changes for the follow-up model. The 2021 version features a 1080p QLED panel that is one of the best displays you’ll find on a Chrome OS device. The screen is vibrant and bright and features excellent viewing angles. The switch to a Full HD resolution, where the previous model had a 4K display, means the Galaxy Chromebook 2 also offers significantly better battery life. In Engadget’s testing, the laptop consistently went about six to seven hours on a single charge. With 8GB of RAM, the Core i3-10110U model on sale should offer more than enough computing power for most Chrome OS users.
