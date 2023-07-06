A new Samsung Galaxy device is coming—reserve now and get $50 off

Looking to upgrade to the latest Samsung Galaxy devices? We've got great news—ahead of the Samsung Unpacked event, you can score $50 off Samsung Galaxy devices when you pre-order now. We don't yet know what tech will be unveiled this month, but if you already own a Galaxy device you adore, you'll definitely want to sign up and learn more.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event starts Wednesday, July 26 at 7am EST and it will stream directly on Samsung's website. During the event, Samsung will announce its new slate of Galaxy devices. The title of the event is, "Galaxy Unpacked July 2023: Join the Flip Side," leading many tech enthusiasts to believe there will be a new Galaxy Z Flip phone among the lineup (probably the Galaxy Z Flip5, but this is unconfirmed).

We anticipate a new Samsung Galaxy Fold phone to be announced at Galaxy Unpacked.

Samsung Galaxy devices are among the best android smartphones we've tested, so if there are new phone announcements in the lineup, we can't wait to get our hands on them. As with previous reserve events, we anticipate you'll receive a hefty trade-in credit if you choose to trade in an old Galaxy device. The amount you'll receive will depend on the phone's quality and specs.

While the title of the event seems to indicate there will be news about Samsung Galaxy smartphones, we anticipate there will be announcements about other Galaxy devices, including new versions of the Galaxy tablet, Galaxy watch and/or Galaxy buds.

If you ready to upgrade your favorite Samsung Galaxy devices, sign up now to reserve your spot for Samsung Unpacked and take advantage of that sweet $50 pre-order credit toward your new gear.

