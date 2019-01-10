Samsung Galaxy S10 gets February 20 launch date

Not only will Samsung be showing off the Galaxy S10 in three flavors next month, but the company will also be unveiling a "fully functional" version of its folding smartphone, according to The Wall Street Journal.

After months of anticipation, rumors, and unofficially leaked "prototypes," Samsung has finally announced an official release date for the collection, and it's earlier than expected.

Welcome to the next generation. Galaxy Unpacked on February 20, 2019. #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/M1Gh0F9Fs5 — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 10, 2019

Instead of debuting the lineup at the Mobile World Congress at the end of February like speculators have been predicting, the company actually scheduled a unique event for the launch called "Unpacked," which will take place on Wednesday, February 20 in San Francisco.

The suspected variants are expected to differ in size and price, though no official specs have surfaced. A fourth 5G-supported S10 model will likely be unveiled in the springtime, though likewise, we're waiting for confirmation.

The star of the event will certainly be the Galaxy F which unfolds into a small tablet. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that the size of the display when unfolded would be seven inches diagonally.

In any case, most -- if not all -- of these questions and speculations will be answered in just over a month's time.