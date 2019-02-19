Samsung Galaxy S10 leaks in official TV ad

Twitter More

Samsung really hasn't been very good at keeping its upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S10, under wraps. The phone leaked time and time again — we've seen photos from all sides and all of the specs — but the latest leak takes the biscuit: It's an official TV advertisement for the Galaxy S10.

The ad was apparently aired by mistake on Norway's TV 2, and was first reported by The Verge.

It feels odd to type this about an unreleased phone, but the ad doesn't really tell us anything we didn't already know. It does, however, gives us the best idea yet of what the phone will look like. Read more...

