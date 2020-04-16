Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Lite will be available in the US tomorrow

Marc DeAngelis
Contributor
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

When Engadget got some hands-on time with Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Lite, it seemed pretty clear that the company wanted to bring its flagship experience to users at a lower price without sacrificing too much on quality. That’s a formula a lot of Android users could get behind, but the phone hasn’t been available in the US, even though it came out in January in other parts of the world. That will change tomorrow (April 17th), when the Galaxy S10 Lite can finally be purchased, but choices will be limited. Samsung says that the $650 phone will only come in Prism Black, and that it will only be available through Samsung, Best Buy and Amazon.

The Galaxy S10 Lite is $200 cheaper than the list price of its more powerful brother, so there are obviously some sacrifices being made. The Galaxy S10 has a sharper screen, curved glass, a nicer camera array and faster components. Oddly, though, the S10 Lite has a slightly larger screen. The $200 savings could make the S10 Lite a better choice, especially for people who aren’t power users but still want a solid, high-quality Android phone.

Samsung Tab S6 Lite

Samsung also announced that its Galaxy Tab S6 tablet -- which came out last fall -- is getting the Lite treatment. Engadget gave the Tab S6 a review score of 77 -- it’s a solid tablet, but it may not be the ideal 2-in-1 that some users may have hoped for. The S6 Lite, of course, has lower specs, but a lower price to match. A 10.4-inch, 2000x1200 LCD screen (compared to the Tab S6’s 2560×1600 OLED screen) could be the biggest difference, less RAM, less storage and a vague “Octa-Core” processor all net a savings of $300 over the Tab S6’s $650 price. Those are a lot of sacrifices, but $350 is a good price for a large tablet, especially when considering that it comes with an S Pen. It will be available in 64GB or 128GB configurations (the latter will obviously cost more) sometime this quarter.

