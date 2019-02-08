Samsung Galaxy S10e leaks in new photo, and it is all yellow

Twitter More

In less than two weeks, Samsung will likely launch three new smartphones: The top-of-the-line Galaxy S10+, the somewhat-smaller flagship, Galaxy S10, and the slightly-cheaper-and-less-powerful Galaxy S10e.

That lineup makes the S10e a bit like Samsung's take on Apple's iPhone XR, and if a new leaked photo is to be believed, the similarities will extend to the phones' colors.

Leaker of mobile things Ishan Agarwal, in collaboration with MySmartPrice, published on Friday a photo of the Galaxy S10e in a new, Canary Yellow color. Check it out, below.

EXCLUSIVE! First look at Samsung Galaxy S10e Canary Yellow colour and S10 Series dimensions!



Galaxy S10e: 5.8 inch- 142.5x70.5x8.1mm

Galaxy S10: 6.1 inch- 149.9x71.6x8.1mm

Galaxy S10+: 6.4 inch- 157.0x75.3x8.1mm



Like it? Samsung is going after the XR!https://t.co/uf2V8hAxeI pic.twitter.com/Lb1Kk6dgJI











— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 8, 2019 Read more...

