Can the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G replace your digital camera for vacation photos?

Mike Feibus
·4 min read
During a visit to Devil&#39;s Bay, the author was able to coax more great shots in more situations with the S21 compared companions shooting on older smartphones.
During a visit to Devil's Bay, the author was able to coax more great shots in more situations with the S21 compared companions shooting on older smartphones.

If you’re still determined to pack two trips’ worth of fun and adventure into your first summer-after-the-summer-of-COVID getaway, then maybe it’s time to assess whether your smartphone will do justice to the two years’ worth of vacation memories you’re about to make.

I did. When we left for our epic island-hopping adventure in the British Virgin Islands earlier this summer, I brought the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G “call-camera” with me, and left my fancy, high-end digital SLR camera at home. And I came back happy.

I like to take good pictures. But I want the camera to do the work. So I never take the time to learn the pro features, whether that’s with my DSLR (digital single lens reflex) camera and its many lenses or my smartphone. I just leave it in auto-focus.

Truth be told, I only have that fancy, high-end digital DSLR to shoot video, which is something I need to do for work sometimes. And ever since I bought it, I’ve taken it with me on vacation because it happens to take really nice pictures.

If you're considering upgrading your smartphone before embarking on your first vacation in nearly two years and wondering if it can do the job of your "real" camera, read on.

Latest and greatest

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has five cameras: four on the rear, including a dual-telephoto lens, and one in front.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has five cameras: four on the rear, including a dual-telephoto lens, and one in front.

There are three reasons I decided to take only a flagship smartphone like the S21 Ultra to the BVI:

Lots of lenses: Lenses flat enough to fit into a smartphone aren’t nearly as flexible as camera lenses, which leverage their length for zooming. So smartphone makers have been closing the gap by building teams of specialist lenses to take quality photos in different conditions. The S21 Ultra has four rear cameras: wide, ultra-wide and two telephotos. Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max has three, forgoing the second telephoto lens.

Night mode: The S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max are much better at low-light photography, which has been a challenge for smartphones. Both feature a specialty Night Mode, which results in better pictures – but also takes longer to focus.

Night Mode takes impressive photos in the dark but it does take a while to focus. So don&#39;t plan on many action shots.
Night Mode takes impressive photos in the dark but it does take a while to focus. So don't plan on many action shots.

AI performance: It’s one thing to pack all those lenses into the rear camera bump of a skinny smartphone. It's quite another to be able to switch lenses on the fly – and even combine two of them for better quality zoom. And today’s flagship smartphones are plenty capable.

In fairness to my Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5 camera, it is four years old, and the S21 Ultra is barely halfway to its first birthday. Plus, I do handicap the GH5 with my stubborn insistence on auto-mode – that’s especially detrimental in low-light situations – as well as with my solitary 5x zoom lens, with its admittedly pedestrian 12-60mm focal length. For comparison, the S21 Ultra’s super telephoto lens has an equivalent focal length of 240mm.

The gentle rocking of the boat made getting some shots in focus a bit of a challenge.
The gentle rocking of the boat made getting some shots in focus a bit of a challenge.

With plenty of daylight, and for subjects in range, I do sometimes snap richer, more detailed pictures with the GH5 than the S21 Ultra. The GH5 would obviously compete better if I lugged more lenses along – and in the hands of a better photographer. But that’s the whole point here, isn’t it? I’m not a better photographer. And I won’t carry more lenses. Unless they fit in my pocket.

So how’d I do?

With such beautiful Caribbean subjects, from the breathtaking Devil’s Bay on Virgin Gorda to the secluded stretches of beach on remote Anegada Island, everyone came back with pictures to treasure. But as the only one with a flagship phone, I was able to coax more great shots in more situations.

The ultra-wide lens on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G made this photo of Anegada Island. possible.
The ultra-wide lens on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G made this photo of Anegada Island. possible.

I most often earned oohs and ahs from my boatmates when we compared long-distance shots, and when we looked at pictures taken in low-light conditions. There was also a subtler advantage: My pictures often had more detail than even those from a high-end, two-year-old smartphone. That gave me more flexibility to crop photos later.

I took a few pictures in Night Mode that came out blurry. The gentle rocking of the boat and Night Mode’s lengthy focus time clearly conspired against me on those.

The S21 managed to get some great sunset shots on Leverick Bay.
The S21 managed to get some great sunset shots on Leverick Bay.

What to do?

You’ll notice a big improvement in the number of scenes and situations you can capture with a current top-of-the-line smartphone like the S21 Ultra – even if your smartphone is less than four years old.

On the other hand, you’ll probably be content with the pictures you take with your existing phone – provided you don’t invite anybody along who is taking shots with the latest technology.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Is it good enough to replace your camera?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • This underrated iPhone feature is something you should be using all the time

    Apple every year releases a slew of new iOS features, and as a result, it’s only inevitable that some compelling features will be curiously overlooked. Even to this day, I’m shocked by how many people are completely oblivious to the wonders of AirDrop, an iOS feature that has been around for nearly 10 years now. … The post This underrated iPhone feature is something you should be using all the time appeared first on BGR.

  • iPhone 13 launch delays are looking more and more unlikely

    We never would have worried about the iPhone 13 series launching on time in the pre-pandemic world. Since 2012, Apple has launched new iPhone models every September, with the new devices hitting stores days later. That changed last year when the pandemic forced Apple to postpone the iPhone 12 launch. In mid-October, Apple unveiled the … The post iPhone 13 launch delays are looking more and more unlikely appeared first on BGR.

  • 6 must-have Xbox Series X accessories

    Pick up some essential gear from Microsoft, HyperX, SteelSeries, and other top gaming brands to go with your new Xbox Series X.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals this weekend, starting at $21

    Save big on some great stuff, including a mammoth Bluetooth speaker, a mesh network kit, a Pickleball set and more.

  • FCC unveils new mobile service maps

    The Federal Communications Commission released a new set of maps Friday showing mobile service coverage and availability as reported by the major wireless providers.Why it matters: Billions of dollars are about to be spent on boosting broadband access for underserved Americans. The better the data that directs that spending is, the more effective the dollars will be.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe FCC says these new maps rep

  • Four big Galaxy Z Fold 3 secrets were just confirmed in a huge leak

    We’ve been following Galaxy Z Fold 3 leaks for months now, and we already think we know everything there is to know about Samsung’s next foldable handset. All the rumors we’ve seen so far paint the same overall picture. The Fold 3 will be more durable than its predecessor, including stronger glass that can support … The post Four big Galaxy Z Fold 3 secrets were just confirmed in a huge leak appeared first on BGR.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Friday

    Shop the best Amazon deals this Friday, which include a top-rated air purifier, an automatic pet feeder, and a fun inflatable pool.

  • Polygon: The Rising Star Of DeFi Platforms

    Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) saw sudden and intense growth this year and seems to be on its way to competing with major blockchains to host a bigger slice of the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. What Happened: According to The Block data, Polygon saw astronomical growth in the total gross value locked (TVL) in the smart contracts that DeFi protocols operate on: from just over $151,000 at the beginning of the year to over $6.31 billion today, an increase of no less than 4,178,708%. Further test

  • Apple to check U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

    Apple announced the rollout of a new feature that's both winning praise and raising concerns. The tool will scan photos and text messages on Apple devices, looking for known images of child sex abuse. Tom Hanson looks at both the benefits and the privacy issues raised by the new technology.

  • Under New CEO, Nokia Is Making a Comeback

    In-line with my previous, bullish assessments of Nokia (NYSE:NOK), the company recently reported very strong second-quarter results. As a result, NOK stock is close to reaching its highest levels in over five years. Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com I remain upbeat on Nokia’s new chips, the company’s CEO, who was hired last August, and its opportunities. I’m also impressed by other new products that it’s launched and by some of its achievements last quarter, as well as by its overall Q2 resul

  • Google Pixel 6 Launches This Fall — Here’s Everything We Already Know

    After much speculation, Google has finally pulled back the curtain on its upcoming Pixel 6 smartphone. The tech giant isn’t indulging us in a complete rundown of specs, instead offering a sneak peek ahead of a full reveal later this year. Despite withholding many of the specifics, Google spilled more than enough info to get fans excited …

  • We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 on the Gadgets of Your Dreams

    Who says Apple doesn’t do sales?

  • Is someone using your webcam to spy on you? How to know and what to do to protect your privacy

    Cyber criminals exploit your fear about what a stranger might see if someone hacks into your webcam, including a sextortion scam.

  • The 45 best and coolest tech gifts of 2021

    If you're shopping for a gadget lover this year, we've got some picks for you including our favorite headphones, TVs, smart gadgets and more.

  • These 2 Things Make NVIDIA the Best Semiconductor Stock For the 2020s

    There are good reasons for this, and NVIDIA's (NASDAQ: NVDA) bid for chip architecture licensing leader ARM Holdings embodies the issue. At the same time, Nvidia is pouring vast resources into research and development, and coming up with an expanding suite of cloud-based software as a result. The rulebook is changing for semiconductor industry success, and Nvidia's combo of tech hardware licensing and software makes it the best bet for the 2020s.

  • What to expect from Samsung’s next Unpacked

    Samsung tipped its hand with the event invite, which features a pair of geometrical objects that pretty clearly represent the new Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. The company already confirmed via corporate blog that we won’t be seeing the next version of the Galaxy Note next week. Instead, Samsung plans to continue to expand the Note experience and bring many of its popular productivity and creativity features, including the S Pen, across our Galaxy ecosystem.

  • Why Nokia Stock’s Rally Could Continue

    The Finnish telecom-equipment maker’s stock is on fire as operators upgrade equipment to support faster 5G technology.

  • New Alexa smart home devices turn any curtains into smart curtains

    There are thousands of great smart home devices out there these days. Tens of thousands, even. But how many of them will actually wow you? The answer will obviously vary depending on who you ask, but the list is typically pretty short. Today, however, we’re going to introduce you to some of the coolest Alexa … The post New Alexa smart home devices turn any curtains into smart curtains appeared first on BGR.

  • Best Bluetooth Headphones of 2021

    Ever since smartphone manufacturers started ditching headphone jacks, Bluetooth headphones have been an essential item for millions of people. There are options for almost any situation, whether ...

  • These wireless earbuds are way too good to be on sale for just $20

    Amazon shoppers rave about their sound quality and 20-hour battery life — and now they're more than 30 percent off!