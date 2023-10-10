Samsung Galaxy S23 phones drop to record-low prices for October Prime Day

Amazon's October Prime Day event (aka Prime Big Deal Days) is upon us, bringing forth discounts aplenty on a wide range of products. Among the deals that may be of interest to you are hefty savings on Samsung's Galaxy S23 devices, which are some of the best smartphones around. In fact, several models have dipped to record-low prices. For one thing, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has dropped to $950 for a version with 256GB of storage. That's $250 off the regular price.

We gave the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung's high-end smartphone, a score of 89 in our review back in February. The excellent display, strong performance, better cameras and long battery life were all major plus points. Having a built-in S Pen is great too. However, Samsung didn't quite innovate enough on the design front this time around, as the phone looks much the same as last year's model. The lack of S Pen upgrades was a disappointment as well. We dinged Samsung for the price too, but given the current sale, that's less of an issue.

Elsewhere, you can save on the Galaxy S23+ with 256GB of storage. That has dropped from $1,000 to $800, so you'll save $200. It's probably worth the upgrade if you've been clinging onto an older model for a few years or you're outside the US, where Samsung has finally started using Snapdragon processors in the Galaxy lineup (switching away from arguably less-efficient Exynos chips).

This is a solid handset that checks most of the basic boxes in terms of the screen, performance and battery life. It's just more of an iterative update than anything that will blow an S22 user away.

Last but not least, the base S23 has dropped by $150 from $800 to $650. It obviously doesn't have as many bells and whistles as the S23+ or S23 Ultra, but if you're in the market for a newish phone that handles all the basics, this is a decent option.

However, it's worth bearing in mind that Samsung is set to release the Galaxy S23 FE (Fan Edition) later this month. It has a larger display and battery than the standard S23, and it's also cheaper at $600.

