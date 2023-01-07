Samsung might unveil the Galaxy S23 series on February 1st

Samsung may have inadvertently confirmed that it will unveil its next flagship phones early next month. According to 9to5Google, the company's Colombian website has published a page revealing that its next Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for February 1st, 2023. "Epic moments are approaching," it read, based on the publication's screenshot of the page, which is now no longer viewable on the website. While the announcement didn't explicitly say that the event will officially introduce the Galaxy S23, it shows the flagship series' expected triple-camera setup.

As the publication notes, the leaves and flowers in the borders of the teaser reflect the colors of the leaked renders that seemed to show Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra units in green and lilac. Previous reports also suggested that we'll get to see the upcoming phones in the first week of February at an Unpacked event, which is likely to take place in San Francisco. In addition, an early February Unpacked for the flagship series is consistent with previous unveilings: For the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung held an event on February 9th, 2022.

Breaking！

Galaxy S23 series , February 1st! pic.twitter.com/ACKfp8hFLC — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 7, 2023

Samsung is reportedly ditching its Exynos chips and using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC to power all the Galaxy S23 units sold worldwide. The Korean tech giant typically equips its Asian and European releases with Exynos chipsets, while units sold in the US come with Qualcomm processors. Other reports suggested that the Galaxy S23 will have a 200-megapixel main camera, while the base S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus models will come with a 50-megapixel main shooter. If the leaked Unpacked page is accurate, we won't have to wait long to know for sure.