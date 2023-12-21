Samsung's Galaxy S24 leaked before the next Unpacked event has even been confirmed

It's hardly a secret that Samsung reveals its latest slate of Galaxy smartphones at the beginning of each year. With only a few weeks to go until the first Unpacked of 2024 is expected to take place, the rumor mill is ramping up and credible leaks are starting to shed some light on what the Korean manufacturer most likely has up its sleeve.

Along with a countdown indicating that the next Unpacked will take place on January 17, leaker Evan Blass shared a spec sheet that purports to break down the components of the Galaxy S24 lineup. There are no prizes for guessing that Samsung likely has three Galaxy devices in store: the regular model, an S24+ and an S24 Ultra. All three are slated to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, at least in the US, Canada and China (folks elsewhere might have to make do with the company's own Exynos 2400, as The Verge notes).

The standard Galaxy S24 is slated to have a 6.2-inch AMOLED 2x FHD display along with a 50MP main camera that can shoot video at up to 8K. The leak suggests Samsung will offer Space Zoom of up to 30x and dual telephoto zoom of up to 3x in the Galaxy S24. The device is likely to have 8GB of RAM and internal storage options of 128GB and 256GB. You may be able to charge the 4,000mAh battery to 50 percent capacity in 30 minutes.

Per this leaked spec sheet, the S24+ is likely to have the same camera system as the base model. The key upgrade will come in the form of the display, which seems to be a 6.7-inch AMOLED 2x QHD+ panel. There will probably be a larger 4,900mAh battery as well, with the spec sheet indicating you'll be able to charge this to 65 percent of its capacity in half an hour. The S24+ will likely have more RAM as well at 12GB, with internal storage options of 256GB and 512GB.

Unlike the other two models, which are slated to have an Armor Aluminum 2.0 casing, the S24 Ultra may have a titanium body. Although it's likely to have the same RAM and storage options as the S24+, the Ultra will probably have a vastly superior camera system. It will have a 200MP main lens, per the spec sheet, with up to 10x quad telephoto and 100x Space Zoom. The AMOLED 2x QHD+ display is likely to measure 6.8 inches, while the battery should be slightly larger than one in the S24+ at 5,000mAh.

The displays on all three models are expected to have up to a whopping 2,600 nits of brightness, so you shouldn't have to struggle to make out what's on your screen while the sun's out. Expect IP68 water resistance on all three models, while the S24 Ultra is likely the only one of the three that will boast a built-in S Pen.

As for the designs, what we can see of them in the spec sheet indicates they'll largely be the same as the S23 lineup. However, previous reports suggested that the S24 Ultra has a fully flat screen.

Based on the leaks so far, the Samsung S24 lineup isn't likely to have any terribly exciting upgrades in terms of the designs and pure specs. However, Samsung is widely expected to integrate its Gauss generative AI system into the S24 lineup. It may be the case that GAI processes will be handled entirely on-device rather than requiring access to the cloud (the new Snapdragon chipset will help on that front).