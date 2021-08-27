The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 launches today: Here's how to order it

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is ready for pre-order.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you've been itching to get a smartwatch and you own a Samsung Galaxy smartphone (or maybe you're looking to get one of those, too!), chances are you're super-excited about today's official launch of the new Galaxy Watch 4.

As the first Galaxy Watch to run Google's WearOS platform (powered by Samsung), the Watch 4 offers seamless access to popular Google apps like Maps, as well as Samsung services, like Samsung Pay. Available in two flavors, regular and the more traditional "Classic," the Watch 4 won't start shipping till next month, but you can order it right now. Here's how.

Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

What to know about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 features Tiles instead of Widgets.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

When we tested the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, we described it as "the best smartwatch you can get for an Android phone right now." The vibrant display is easy to read and easy to adjust, and we enjoy the new Tile interface that replaced the Galaxy Watch 3's Widgets. The tiles are a breeze to program and swipe through.

If you're wondering which model is for you, apart from the overall aesthetic, the biggest difference between the two models is the control bezel: The regular Watch 4 offers a digital version that we found a bit harder to navigate, while the Classic offers the tactile spinning bezel those who've used previous models will be used to.

Story continues

In addition, there are two different model sizes for each version (the Classic sizes are both larger) and of course you can also choose to purchase an LTE package to use it without your phone, though you'll need to purchase an additionl plan from your mobile provider.

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are premium, feature-rich smartwatches that will appeal to tech fans everywhere, especially athletes and those serious about their fitness, health and wellness in general.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Where to order the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4