The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is one of our favorite smartwatches—get it for less than $100 now

Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 that we love for less than $100 today.

If you're an Android user and love the user-friendly features that your smartphone has to offer but want even more, we have a Samsung deal for you. Smartwatches are designed to put all the most advanced technology on your wrist for easier access with no hassle. Android users can get the best experience with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, which is now available for a hefty price cut.

From $94.99 at Samsung with eligible trade-in

Samsung's latest innovation in wearable tech is on sale for as little as $94.99. Typically listed for $279.99, you can get the chic-looking smartwatch for a whopping $185 price cut if you trade in an Apple Watch Series 7. Don't worry if you have a different wrist accessory, as Samsung will accept other watches from Apple, Fitbit, Garmin and even its own line of Galaxy smartwatches for trade-in credit on your purchase. Even if you don't have a smartwatch to trade in, you can still get the Galaxy Watch 5 for $30 off at $249.99.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is one of the best smartwatches we've ever tested, especially for Android users. When we tested the device, the first thing that stood out about it was its top-tier design. Its round design makes it look like a designer watch while still being able to clearly display whatever information you need from it. Speaking of the display, it automatically adjusts its own brightness for whatever environment you're in. Plus it's always on so you can see its features whether it's right in front of your face or sitting at your desk.

When it comes to smartwatches, you can't beat the look of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.

It's more than just a pretty face, too. Our testers praised its improved accessibility features, including a high-contrast font option, color corrections and filters, and appreciated that it had options to remove animations and reduce transparency and blur. You can also adjust the audio balance between the left and right outputs of a paired Bluetooth device

One major note about the Galaxy Watch 5 is that it's still pretty glued to the Samsung ecosystem. Though you can add Google Assistant to the watch, our testers said it still doesn't merge well with other smartphones like the Google Pixel or the Apple iPhone. Those familiar with Android features will take to the Galaxy Watch 5 like a duck to water, but those with different smartphones might find it a rough ride.

Still, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is a top-tier piece of tech that slides onto your wrist with ease. This special Samsung deal makes it an easier impact on your budget too, so be sure to grab it before the savings power down.

From $94.99 at Samsung with eligible trade-in

