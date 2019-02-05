Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch ditching its rotating bezel to go bezel-less?

Beside the highly-anticipated Galaxy S10 series reveal at Unpacked later this month, Samsung is also expected to be showing off a refreshed wearable line including a new smart watch allegedly called the Galaxy Sport, according to 91Mobiles.

On Monday 91Mobiles received from what it describes as "a reliable source" a likely rendering of a brand new Samsung smartwatch that's expected to debut at Galaxy Unpacked on February 20.

This upcoming watch, purportedly called the Galaxy Watch Sport, has apparently been designed with the outdoor enthusiast in mind. While details are sparse, it will most likely be equipped with the same sensors and feature as previous models -- sleep monitor, step counter, activity tracker, GPS, etc. -- and then some extras like improved dust and water resistance.

As for the rendering 91Mobiles revealed, it appears as though the rotating bezel surrounding the watch face characteristic of Samsung wearables has been completely omitted in favor of a completely bezel-less display. This form of control has been replaced with two circular, mechanical buttons on the right side; therefore, it's likely that an update to the Tizen OS will be announced at the event, as well.

The standard Galaxy Watch and the more outdoor-oriented Gear lineup already feature over 40 activities that could be tracked in addition to a wide range of health and location tracking features, so it's difficult to imagine what more the new Galaxy sport-iteration could be equipped with.

At any rate, the Galaxy Watch Sport will likely be revealed on February 20 at Samsung Unpacked. You can watch all the new wearables be unveiled and the S10 lineup be officially announced live February 20 on the company site.