Samsung's Galaxy Watch will soon stream live video from Nest and Ring cameras

Samsung says it's bringing more smart home features to Galaxy Watch devices. It will enable users to view live feeds from home and doorbell Ring and Nest cameras on their smartwatch. Ring camera owners can also use the two-way intercom feature from their Galaxy Watch. Samsung first brought Nest integration to the SmartThings ecosystem in early 2021 .

Users will soon be able to control a broader selection of devices from their wrist as well, including smart air purifiers, thermostats and blinds. This builds on existing Galaxy Watch support for TVs, air conditioners, lights and other devices.