The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is advanced and retro—pre-order today and save up to $1,070

Your smartphone is more portable than ever with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 now available for pre-order.

One of the best things about smartphones is how they fit right into your pocket. Lately, phones have gotten bigger and bulkier and tend to stick out a little bit more. Samsung has the solution with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 that opens into a great display and folds into a compact design. If that sounds like the best way to take tech on-the-go with you, Reviewed can help you grab it with some sweet savings attached.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Get up to $1,070 in trade-in value, free storage upgrade and a 10% student discount.

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event kicked off Wednesday, July 26 in Seoul, South Korea, during which the massive tech retailer dropped a brand new line of next-gen devices. Included in the release were the highly-anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, along with the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Tab S9. If you act now, you can save $50 on the next Flip model with our exclusive link, see how much trade-in credit you can earn when you upgrade and get your hands on the gadget as soon as Friday, August 11.

We're big fans of Samsung smartphones, with several models ranking among the best Android phones we've ever tested. In fact, the previous model of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is one of our all-time favorite smartphones, so we're sure the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 will please. The new phone is available in both a 256GB and a 512GB capacity, so you'll have plenty of space for photos, files and more. When you pre-order now, you can get a free storage upgrade to the 512GB version and ring up for as little as $49.99 when you trade-in a qualifying device—that's $1,070 off the full $1,119.99 retail price.

With a similar compact shape as previous Samsung Flip phones, the Z Flip 5 has been upgraded to feature a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 Mobile Platform processor and a handy Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner. Photography enthusiasts will love the Ultra Wide Camera, with top-tier 12MP Wide, 12MP Ultra Wide and 10X Digital Zoom for focusing in on all the things that matter most.

With a display that is designed to bring convenience to the next level, you can use the phone's Flex Window to respond to texts, change songs and even take photos with just one hand, according to the brand. The device is packed with plenty of customization options, so you can revel in the phone's 120Hz Adaptive Refresh rate and impressive 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display.

If you're ready for all that power in your pocket, you need to act now. There's no telling how fast the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will sell out and with this pre-order deal, you can be among the first to get the new Samsung smartphone for more than $1,000 off.

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

