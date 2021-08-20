Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold3 is a foldable phone with a lot of promise, and a sky-high price

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·6 min read

For Samsung, the future is flexible. And to prove it, the company has launched its newest foldable-screen phone, the aptly named Galaxy Z Fold3.

Available for pre-order now, and on sale Aug. 29, the Z Fold3 is the company’s latest smartphone that folds in half like a book. And while the original Z Fold and Z Fold2 had issues like fragile screen covers and a lack of water resistance, Samsung has addressed them with the latest release. It also added on some extras, like the ability to use the company’s S Pen stylus.

But there are still some shortcomings for the Z Fold3. Namely, it’s hefty price tag — it starts at $1,799 — and the fact that it still isn’t dust resistant. That said, I can’t help but love watching shows on its giant 7.6-inch display.

What it’s like to use the Z Fold3

The Z Fold3, like its predecessors, functions almost as two different phones. There’s the way you use it with the main screen folded, scrolling and tapping away at its 6.2-inch cover screen, and the way you use it when the main screen is wide open in all of its bendable glory.

The front screen, which gets a faster refresh rate for smoother scrolling, is where you’ll likely spend your time checking messages, the time, and notifications, or quickly Googling random tidbits like when daylight saving time ends. It’s Nov. 7, by the way.

The cover screen is a must-have since the main screen is folded up most of the time. And it works well for quick tasks, but its narrow design makes text look more squeezed together than it would on a wider display.

The keyboard, as before, is also cramped when typing with the cover screen, which can be bothersome when you’re trying to tap out lengthy text messages or emails. And that’s where the main display comes in.

The screen, which also has a 120Hz refresh rate, provides plenty of real estate for watching movies, TV shows, TikTok videos on home repairs, anything really. It also easily picks up where you left off with the cover screen. So, if you’re reading a long document, or setting up your fantasy football team on the front display and want a bit more room to stretch out, you can pop open the main screen and the same content will be there.

Samsung&#39;s Galaxy Z Fold3 is Samsung&#39;s latest take on a foldable phone, and gets a stronger display, and water-resistant design. (Image: Samsung)
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold3 is Samsung's latest take on a foldable phone, and gets a stronger display, and water-resistant design. (Image: Samsung)

Samsung offers multitasking capabilities with the Z Fold3. You can drag individual apps from the recently opened app menu to the center of the main screen to open them as resizable pop-up windows. Or using the task bar, you can open two apps at once.

The Fold3’s Labs option, found in the phone’s advanced settings menu, adds even more to the offerings, letting you resize apps that haven’t yet been optimized for the Z Fold3’s larger main screen, and open all apps, in pop-up or split-screen modes.

Oh, and you can finally use Samsung’s S Pen Stylus with the Z Fold3. So if you’re partial to writing notes, rather than typing them, you’re in luck.

Of course, the Z Fold3’s large main screen means that you’ll probably need to use both hands to hold it when it’s unfolded. And when folded the phone is chunkier than, say, a Galaxy S21, which has a flat-screen design. So if you’re looking for a petite smartphone, this might not be what you’re looking for.

Taking photos with the Z Fold3

Around back the Z Fold3 has a trio of cameras. There’s a wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide angle, and a telephoto option. True to form, the photos taken with Samsung’s phone look crisp, but can look blown out, especially where bright colors meet. A close-up shot of a yellow bush, for instance, looked better on the iPhone 12 Pro than the Z Fold3 thanks to the fact that the colors look more distinct on the iPhone.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 now has S Pen support. (Image: Samsung)
The Galaxy Z Fold3 now has S Pen support. (Image: Samsung)

Low-light shots of my cat, currently in a cast after he tried to perform some advanced gymnastics while jumping from my kitchen counter to the island, looked bright, but details were softer than those in photos taken with the iPhone.

One of the Z Fold3’s more interesting features, though, is its under-display selfie camera. See, rather than a notch at the top of the Z Fold3’s main screen that holds the camera, Samsung has made it so that the portion of the display over the lens can show pixels to match whatever you’re viewing on screen, making it appear as though the camera isn’t there at all.

It’s a slick setup, but the photos aren’t exactly great. Zoom in, and you’ll notice that shots are blurrier than those taken with an iPhone’s FaceTime camera.

Durability and power

One of my biggest gripes with the original Z Fold and Z Fold2 was that they weren’t water resistant. Thankfully, Samsung has made the Z Fold3 capable of surviving taking a quick dip into 5 feet of water without turning into an $1,800 paperweight. But Samsung says the Z Fold3 still isn’t dust resistant, since it has its moving hinge, which can allow debris and make it susceptible to damage.

Inside, the Z Fold3 gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 12GB of RAM. The base version also gets 256GB of storage with the option to upgrade to 512GB.

Samsung&#39;s Galaxy Z Fold3 lets you control apps using its split panel mode. (Image: Samsung)
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold3 lets you control apps using its split panel mode. (Image: Samsung)

In terms of battery life, you can expect to get about a day’s worth of power out of the Z Fold3. It’s not going to win the award for longest-lasting phone, but it will get the job done from morning until you plug it in at night.

Should you get it?

The Galaxy Z Fold3 is Samsung’s best take on the book-style foldable phone design. Its improved durability and water resistant, not to mention its S Pen integration makes it an especially appealing option for consumers who want a smartphone with a giant screen.

That said, the lack of dust resistance, its chunky design, and sky-high price, mean that most consumers will likely keep their distance. Samsung has done a wonderful job of building on the original Z Fold and Z Fold2, now it needs to do the same with the Z Fold3 to ensure the next generation is a truly mainstream smartphone for all consumers.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Gains will be harder to come by' for US economy hit by Delta variant

    On Thursday morning, we noted that challenges were emerging for the health of the economic expansion, mostly due to the still-raging COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Blockchain: What is it and what does it have to do with crypto?

    Blockchain is a type of database composed of a growing list of records, individually known as blocks, that are chained together through computer cryptography. The goal of blockchains is to allow for the recording and distribution of digital information that is unable to be tampered with.

  • 2 Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

    Investing in growth stocks is one of the most effective ways to build wealth. Two growth stocks I would buy today are MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL). MercadoLibre should be on your radar if it isn't already.

  • Engadget Podcast: Reviewing Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3, Fold 3 and the Pixel 5a

    This week, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into the toxic mess at Activision Blizzard with Senior Editor Jessica Conditt.

  • Galaxy Digital floats blockchain fund as bet on cryptocurrency's booming DeFi movement

    A new passive index tracks the performance of Bloomberg’s Galaxy DeFi Index, and is part of an estimated $80 billion industry that's poised for explosive growth in the coming years.

  • 10 Stocks that Helped Warren Buffett Make $4.6 Billion in Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks that helped Warren Buffett make $4.6 billion in dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of Buffet’s investment strategy and profile, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks that Helped Warren Buffet Make $4.6 Billion in Dividends. Warren Buffett is […]

  • California Fires Exhaust 10,000-Strong Army Fighting Them

    (Bloomberg) -- There are over 10,000 firefighters battling unprecedented blazes in California. But that’s not enough, and the state is having a hard time finding more as flames rage across the western U.S. and Canada. Twelve major wildfires are burning in the Golden State, forcing 31,000 people to flee their homes. Dry winds raking Northern California helped the Caldor Fire east of Sacramento jump from 6,500 acres Tuesday night to more than 65,000 by Thursday morning, all but destroying the town

  • What Biden shares with Bush

    What Biden shares with Bush

  • Accounting firm PwC delays reopening of U.S. offices until at least Nov 1

    "In accordance with federal/local health guidelines and out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to delay the official reopening of our U.S. offices until November 1," a PwC spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "We will continue to monitor the situation in accordance with CDC guidelines and local laws, and are prepared to adjust our plans, as needed", the PwC statement added.

  • T-Mobile Says Hackers Stole Data on More Than 40 Million People

    The cellphone carrier said the stolen data included first and last names, birth dates, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information from a subset of current and potential customers.

  • Apple Delays Office Return to at Least January on Covid Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is delaying its return to corporate offices from October until January at the earliest because of surging Covid-19 cases and new variants, according to a memo sent to employees on Thursday. The company told staff it would confirm the re-opening timeline one month before employees are required to return to the office. Apple had previously aimed to require all staff to return to corporate offices by early September before delaying that until October. When employees are re

  • Ending unemployment benefits early didn't help U.S. states very much

    One in 8 workers who lost some or all of their benefits in the 19 states that ended the unemployment programs in June found a new job by August 6, according to new research.

  • Apple delays office return to January as Delta variant spreads - Bloomberg

    The spread of the highly infectious Delta variant and the announcement of new guidelines from a U.S. health agency have forced companies in the United States to rethink their plans on vaccinations, masking and return to office. Several big companies, including Alphabet Inc's Google and Uber Technologies Inc, have mandated vaccinations for their U.S. employees. Facebook Inc has pushed back its office return date for all U.S. employees until January 2022.

  • Doctor to immunocompromised: 'You should be getting your booster shot'

    Dr. Adam Brown, an Emergency Physician at Envision Healthcare, discusses the latest on COVID-19 bosster shots.&nbsp;

  • Guidewire Software (GWRE) Buys Insurtech Provider HazardHub

    Guidewire's (GWRE) acquisition of HazardHub strengthens its portfolio offerings, which can go on to expand its customer base.

  • FTC refiles antitrust suit against Facebook

    The FTC has filed an emended complaint for its antitrust suit against Facebook, in a new attempt to break up the company.

  • Netflix stock extends win streak, rises toward 4-month high

    Shares of Netflix Inc. rose 0.9% in afternoon trading Friday, putting them on track of a sixth-straight gain and a four-month high. The streaming video company's stock streak of gains was highlighted by Thursday's 4.2% breakout rally, which was the biggest one-day gain in seven months, even as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged three former Netflix engineers with insider trading of Netflix securities. Morgan Stanley analyst Ben Swinburne said in a recent note to clients that the

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Tesla Touts AI Capabilities Beyond Electric Vehicles

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • US appeals court refuses to end CDC's eviction moratorium

    A federal appeals court on Friday said a pause on evictions designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus can remain in place for now, setting up a battle before the nation’s highest court. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia rejected a bid by Alabama and Georgia landlords to block the eviction moratorium reinstated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month. The landlords plan to immediately file an emergency motion to the Supreme Court, said National Association of Realtors spokesman Patrick Newton.

  • Student loan forgiveness: Education Department discharges $5.8 billion for disabled borrowers

    The Education Department (ED) is discharging $5.8 billion in student debt held by over 323,000 federal student loan borrowers who are totally and permanently disabled in a win for advocates who urged the Biden administration to make the move.