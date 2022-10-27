Samsung Scion Lee Takes Helm of Korean Technology Empire

Sohee Kim
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. named Jay Y. Lee executive chairman of South Korea’s largest company, finalizing a long-anticipated elevation just as a supply chain crisis and escalating geopolitical tensions roil the world’s biggest chipmaker.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The board approved the 54-year-old’s ascension to the helm of the $250 billion company Thursday, Samsung said in a statement. While Lee had been expected to take over the post after his father died in 2020, his ascension had been delayed by graft investigations and two stints in jail.

The decision emerged the same day his company reported disappointing earnings and warned it didn’t foresee a recovery in technology demand till the second half of 2023 -- underscoring the magnitude of Samsung’s challenge ahead.

Click here for a live blog on Samsung’s earnings conference call.

The elevation formalizes Lee’s status as the nation’s most prominent business executive and one of its chief economic ambassadors. While the move may not make much difference in the short run given Lee was already de-facto leader, a formal title could smooth Lee’s efforts to guide Samsung deeper into semiconductors and biotechnology.

“Without a doubt, we are at a pivotal moment,” Lee said in a statement accompanying his appointment. “Now is the time to plan our next move. Now is the time to act, to be bold and unwavering in our focus.”

Read more: Samsung Profit Dragged Down by Chip Decline as Prices Slump

Lee must steer the company through one of the more turbulent periods since his grandfather Lee Byung-Chull founded Samsung in 1938. Big nations from the US to Europe are urging Samsung to increase investment in their backyards to secure their supply of chips. Washington’s campaign to curb China’s chipmaking ambitions is increasingly forcing allies like South Korea, which depends heavily on the Chinese market for exports, to pick a side.

More immediately, the emergence of new technology such as artificial intelligence and supercomputing is forcing technology giants to adapt and think strategically about the future.

Why Samsung’s Billionaire Heir Is In and Out of Jail: QuickTake

The succession comes after a years-long leadership vacuum at the crown jewel of the Samsung group. Lee has been embroiled in bribery and corruption investigations dating back to 2017. In August, he won a presidential pardon that allowed him to formally take the helm at the company. Speaking in front of media at the time, Lee apologized to the Korean public and promised to “start anew.”

Lee, who has an extensive global network developed over several decades under his father’s guidance, has stepped up as the nation’s relief pitcher during the pandemic and chip shortage crisis. He played matchmaker between companies and governments, helping ramp up mask and vaccine production as well as a major expansion of chip investments.

The market has been hoping Lee’s return would drive growth at Samsung through major mergers and acquisitions, as well as accelerate strategic decisions on where Samsung should invest in future technology, boosting shareholder value.

Read more: Samsung Profit Dragged Down by Chip Decline as Prices Slump

Lee earned an undergraduate degree in East Asian History at Seoul National University, the nation’s top school, and a master’s degree from Japan’s Keio University. He also studied for his doctorate at Harvard Business School, though he didn’t get a degree.

The executive joined Samsung Electronics in 1991 and was promoted to vice chairman in 2012, with the company citing his achievements in the phone, TV and components businesses -- including forging partnerships with Apple Inc. and Google. Samsung remains the largest seller of phones using Google’s Android software.

Lee will take the helm after his father achieved mythical status in South Korea, credited for his vision for pushing an appliances maker into semiconductors and smartphones. In the process, the elder Lee became the nation’s richest and most powerful tycoon.

The new chairman owns 1.63% of Samsung Electronics and 18.13% of the group’s de-facto holding company Samsung C&T Corp., according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Lee is worth about $5.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

--With assistance from Mayumi Negishi.

(Updates with earnings and Lee’s comments from the third paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters ahead of takeover deadline

    "Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!" said the caption of a video that Musk tweeted in which he was walking into the Twitter office carrying a sink in his hands. Twitter confirmed Musk would visit the San Francisco office this week, but declined to comment further.

  • ANZ Bank Shares Decline Amid Concerns Over Profit Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. declined amid concerns that cost pressures will bite going into next year and earnings will be curbed. Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineThe stock dropped 3.6% as of midday in Sydney, the most in over f

  • Elon Musk Visits Twitter Headquarters in San Francisco Ahead of Friday Deal Deadline

    The social-media platform tells employees they will hear directly from the prospective owner on Friday.

  • Apollo, Pimco in Talks to Buy Credit Suisse SPG Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG, lining up the pieces of a sweeping overhaul, is in advanced talks with a group of investing giants including Apollo Global Management Inc. to sell at least part of its securitized products business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warn

  • Scholz Rebuffs Cabinet to Allow China Bridgehead at Hamburg Port

    (Bloomberg) -- The German government is close to reaching a compromise over a disputed sale of a stake in a Hamburg container terminal to China’s state-owned shipping conglomerate Cosco Shipping Holdings Co.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy C

  • Italy’s New Premier Meloni Calls for Changes in EU Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy’s new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said her government will make its voice heard strongly in proposing reforms to the European Union, while pledging to respect the bloc’s financial rules and criticizing the strategy of the European Central Bank.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to

  • 3 Ways DC Studios Can Revive the Brand

    From reboots to streaming, the division faces some big challenges -- and opportunities

  • Here's Why We Think NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • South Korean growth hits 1-year low in Q3, more challenges ahead

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's economic growth fell to its slowest in a year in the third quarter despite slightly beating expectations, as poor net exports offset pent-up spending, and analysts warned of further headwinds for the trade-reliant economy. The country's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by a seasonally-adjusted 0.3% in real terms from the previous quarter, the Bank of Korea estimated on Thursday, marking the slowest growth since the third quarter of 2021. Economists have pointed to growing challenges for Korea's economy as sustained high inflation, rapidly rising interest rates worldwide and continuing global supply-chain disruptions sap demand both at home and abroad.

  • Valley trucking companies feeling impact of high diesel prices

    In the US, the demand for diesel is surging, supplies are low and local trucking companies say they're taking a huge hit from the high prices.

  • 2022 Scarlet Knights in the NFL: Week 7

    Let's see how the former Rutgers football players now in the NFL performed in Week 7

  • The US Is Exporting Record Oil and Fuel Even as East Coast Faces Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- The US exported a record amount of crude and fuel last week, even as the East Coast grapples with shortages of both diesel and gasoline.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowTotal petroleum shipments reached 11.4 million barrels a day, according to the Energy Info

  • Black women missing from tech industry, says report

    A report says an additional 20,000 black women need to be recruited to match numbers in the wider workforce.

  • Dollar slips as bets mount for less hawkish Fed, euro above parity

    The dollar retreated on Thursday as market expectations mounted that the Federal Reserve will tone down its aggressive stance on interest rate hikes, pushing the euro further above parity and lifting its other major peers to multi-week highs. "Our sense is that fundamentally, there are factors that are still favouring the U.S. dollar: rate differentials, the fact that the Fed still has more work to do," said Rodrigo Catril, senior currency strategist at National Australia Bank. Looking ahead to next week's FOMC meeting, markets are expecting another 75 basis point hike, although sentiment is building that the Fed will opt for a smaller increase in December.

  • Elon Musk Is In Twitter’s Office and Will Address Staff Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk made his presence felt at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters Wednesday, posting a video clip of himself walking into the offices carrying a kitchen sink and changing his public profile descriptor to “Chief Twit.” He’s due to address staff Friday, the closing deadline for his planned $44 billion deal to take the company private.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHe

  • UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak 'a beacon of stability for the markets,’ strategist says

    This week, former British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak was appointed as the next prime minister of the U.K. and head of the Conservative Party at a time of historic political and economic turmoil in the country.

  • Apple confirms a major change: The iPhone is switching to USB-C — but it's not happy about being forced to ditch its Lightning port

    Apple exec Greg Joswiak said that Apple has "no choice" but to comply with a new EU regulation and create an iPhone with a USB-C port.

  • Elon Musk isn’t even done buying Twitter, but he’s already picking a fight with Apple over Spotify and payment guidelines

    Latest salvos come one day before he’s expected to close the Twitter deal.

  • Early Apple Black Friday Deals Include $89.99 AirPods—Even After Amazon Prime Day 2.0

    Black Friday 2022 is still weeks away, but there are already early Black Friday Apple deals on Amazon. Shop the best deals on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads and more.

  • Lease a MacBook for $20 a Month at Best Buy — What’s the Catch?

    MacBook lovers who don't love the cost of buying their own devices can now lease one for as little as $19.99 a month thanks to a new program unveiled by Best Buy this week....