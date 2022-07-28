Samsung posts 12 percent increase in profit but warns of weak mobile and PC demand

For the second quarter of 2022, Samsung has reported a consolidated revenue of KRW 77.2 trillion (US$59.4 billion), which is a record high for the quarter ending on June 30th. Samsung's operating profit also reached KRW 14.1 trillion (US$10.8 billion) — that's 12 percent higher from the same period a year earlier and is its best yet since 2018. As has been the case these past years, the company's semiconductor or Device Solutions (DS) division greatly contributed to those numbers and has achieved a historical high in quarterly revenue for the second consecutive quarter.

The DS division posted KRW 28.5 trillion (US$21.9 billion) in consolidated revenue and KRW 9.98 trillion (US$7.7 billion) in operating profit in the second quarter, thanks mostly to server chip demand. However, chip demand for consumer products, such as mobile phones and PCs, was much weaker than expected "due to widening impacts of macro issues." In fact, Samsung said its DRAM and NAND shipments came in below guidance. The company also expects demand for consumer devices to stay weak and even believes that there's a possibility for this slump in demand to make its way to enterprise.

As you can guess based on that information, Samsung's Mobile eXperience (MX) business was also affected by the overall decline in market demand. The company blamed "geopolitical issues and concerns over inflation on top of continued weak seasonality" for the mobile division's decline in earnings. It also said the costs of components and logistics affected the business' profitability and caused it to slide lower than the previous quarter's.

The tech giant doesn't expect smartphone sales to blow up next quarter either: Demand for new phones will likely stay similar year-on-year or show only a single-digital growth, it predicts, because of prolonged geopolitical issues and economic uncertainties. That said, it's hoping that the launch of new foldables could pad its sales numbers in the coming months. Samsung will unveil its next-gen foldable phones at its upcoming Unpacked event on August 10th.