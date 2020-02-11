Samsung just announced 3 brand-new smartphones — check out the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Samsung on Tuesday unveiled three new smartphones: the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Samsung focused on two major things in its new phones: a screen with a high 120Hz refresh rate, and all-new camera tech.

All the new Galaxy S20 phones support 5G too, but only because the new premium Android chip from Qualcomm supports 5G by default. That is to say, most premium phones of 2020 will also come with 5G.

Apart from those two focal points, the Galaxy S20 phones come straight out of a Samsung recipe book: amazing screens, high-end specs, an ultra-premium design with narrow bezels and curved edges, and three cameras.

The new Galaxy S20 phones start at $1,000 and are set to be released on March 6.

Nope, I haven't missed one. There's no "e" model this year, like the highly acclaimed Galaxy S10e from 2019 that came with a $750 price tag but 98% of the most important specs and features from the full-fat Galaxy S10 models. The S20 is now the base Galaxy model, starting at $1,000.

As with every new smartphone in a given year, you'll find a typical spec upgrade, including the latest chips, more memory, and so on. But the new processor brings along a new feature that marks a big leap in mobile connectivity: 5G. Whether you want it or not, 5G connectivity will be standard across Samsung's Galaxy S20 lineup, as well as any other smartphone that runs the same chip, the Snapdragon 865.

In a way, Samsung had little choice in adopting 5G connectivity for its new smartphones, seeing as the Snapdragon 865 chip comes with 5G connectivity by default. But Samsung worked on other aspects of the Galaxy S20, namely on big improvements to the camera and the screen.

The Galaxy S20 starts at $1,000, the S20 Plus at $1,200, and the S20 Ultra at $1,400. They're set to be released on March 6.

Check out the new Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra:

Here they are, the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra.



The Galaxy 20 has a 6.2-inch screen.

The Galaxy S20 Plus has a 6.7-inch screen.

And the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch screen.

There's little to point out about the back, other than the new camera-module design. Apart from that, it's a slab of glass with curved edges.

In many respects, the Galaxy S20 phones are a simple refresh and update over 2019's Galaxy S10 phones.



At the end of the day, the Galaxy S20 phones are just that: phones. They look and feel like your typical high-end flagship devices from Samsung. They're slabs adorned with premium glass and metal, and they contain many of the ingredients that made previous Samsung Galaxy phones so good and desirable, like Samsung's best-in-class screens, a gorgeous design with narrow bezels and curved edges, a punch-hole-style selfie camera to avoid the divisive screen notch, top-of-the-line specs, great cameras, and every feature under the sun.

Here are some of the high-end specs shared by all three models, none of which should be too surprising for the keen-eyed smartphone fan: