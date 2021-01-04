Samsung to launch its brand new Galaxy smartphones next week - a month earlier than expected

South Korean multinational electronics conglomerate Samsung, advertises the Samsung Galaxy product on a billboard in Hong Kong. Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Samsung said Monday it will hold a virtual event at 10 a.m. ET, January 14.

The company usually launches new devices in February, but sources said in November that Samsung's early launch is designed to grab market share from Huawei and fend off competition from Apple.

Leaks suggest Samsung will announce the Galaxy S21 series on January 14, including the S21, S21+ and the premium Galaxy S21 Ultra models.

Samsung said Monday its next flagship will take place next week, where the electronics giant is expected to launch the newest versions of its Galaxy smartphones.

The virtual event, called "Unpacked 2021," will be broadcast on Samsung's website at 10 a.m. EST on January 14, 2021, the South Korean firm said in a press release.

The company usually launches its new Galaxy devices in February, timed around the annual Mobile World Congress trade show.

Three people familiar with the matter told Reuters in November that Samsung may launch its Galaxy S smartphones earlier than expected to try to grab market share from Huawei and fend off competition from tech giant Apple.

Although Samsung didn't reveal much in its statement, leaks in previous media reports suggest Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S21 series during the livestream, including the S21, S21+ and the premium Galaxy S21 Ultra models.

These devices reportedly come in three different sizes and will succeed the Samsung Galaxy S20 trio - the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra. They will also have a triple-lens camera, which appears to be blurred out in a video accompanying Samsung's press release.

The S21 Ultra is reportedly expected to include an S Pen, an accessory that has previously been exclusive to Samsung's Galaxy Note series.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment about the Galaxy S21 launch speculation

"Over the past year, mobile technology has taken center stage in everyday life as people are working remotely and spending more time at home," the company said in the statement published on its website on Monday. "The accelerated transition to a mobile-first world brings with it the need for devices that can transform everyday life into an extraordinary experience."

