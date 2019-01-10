Samsung to launch Galaxy S10 and foldable phone at February event, report claims

Twitter More

Just days after a Samsung exec confirmed the company's foldable phone is coming in the first half of 2018 comes a report that claims it'll actually happen very early within that time frame.

According to the Wall Street Journal, which quotes people familiar with the matter, Samsung plans to launch its Galaxy S10 flagship together with the foldable phone (possibly called the Galaxy F or Galaxy Fold), during a February 20 event in San Francisco and London.

The timeline makes sense — sort of. Samsung typically launches a flagship Galaxy S device at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, which kicks off Feb. 25 this year. Launching a new flagship just 5 days ahead of MWC is sort of odd (why not just add a Barcelona event as well?), but Samsung historically did something similar before; for example, Samsung Galaxy S8 was launched a month after MWC 2017. Read more...

