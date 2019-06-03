Samsung launches two laptops that look set to compete with the MacBook Pro

On Sunday, Samsung announced the Notebook 7 and Notebook 7 Force, a pair of laptops that are being compared to Apple's MacBook Pro lineup right down to the keyboard font used.

Just before the annual Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, Samsung revealed a range that looks designed to go head to head with Apple's MacBook Pro range -- at least from the outside.

Like the Apple version, the Samsung Notebook 7 comes in 13-inch and 15-inch flavors; the Notebook 7 Force is only available as a 15-inch model. The former has diamond-cut edges like those of the MacBook, as well as a comparative display with bezels nearly as narrow.

The metal frame is virtually the same shade of silver as the MacBook Pros, and the large trackpad emulates Apple's. Unlike Apple's 15-inch model, however, Samsung's has a number pad to the right of the keyboard that shifts the trackpad off-center towards the left.

In terms of specs, the Windows 10-powered Notebook 7 and Notebook 7 Force have glass HD displays and Intel 8th generation Core processors. The Notebook 7 models come with Intel UHD graphics cards which can be swapped out for an Nvidia GeForce MX250 -- a card that's standard on the Force model. Both are available with up to 16GB of memory, and while the Force edition comes standard with 512GB of storage, Notebook 7 owners can select either 256GB or 512GB. Each features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, a fingerprint-based security system, and a 720p HD camera.

The Samsung Notebook 7 and Notebook 7 Force will be available on Samsung.com on July 12 starting at $999.99 and $1499.99, respectively.