Samsung Has Lost a Fifth of Its Value Since a January Peak

Ishika Mookerjee and Youkyung Lee
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The global tech selloff has dealt a fresh blow to Samsung Electronics Co., whose shares have sharply underperformed the broader South Korean equity market this year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Having lost more than 3% so far this month, the world’s largest memory chipmaker is now down 21% from a Jan. 11 peak, with foreign investors selling a net 18.24 trillion won ($15.3 billion) worth of its shares. Concerns about the impact of inflation are adding to worries about slow phone shipments and peaking DRAM chip prices.

While it’s still early days in October, the stock is staring at a fourth straight month of losses, which would be the longest such losing run since 2018.

The tone from analysts in Korea, where sell ratings are a rarity, still remains bullish. About 93% of 45 analysts covering the stock have a buy or equivalent rating on Samsung, up two percentage points since early August, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. They expect Samsung to gain 40% over the next 12 months.

“The overall operating profit this year is beating the market consensus by a great extent so the continuing earnings surprise needs to be re-evaluated,” Hyundai Motor Securities Co. analyst Roh Geun-Chang said in a note. “Buy-and-hold strategy should remain effective as the quality of profit has begun to change,” he said.

Samsung is now trading at less than 11 times forward earnings, close to the five-year average, compared with smartphone rival Apple Inc.’s multiple of 25 times. Apple shares have gained more than 9% since Jan. 11.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Travel Operator TUI Plans $1.3 Billion Stock Sale to Cut Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenTUI AG will raise 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) by selling new stock, making it the latest travel company to tap investors for cash to reduce a giant pandemic debt pile.The share sale, at a discount price of 2.15 euros each in a rights

  • What IBM's Technical Trends Are Telling Us

    In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Monday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Arvind Krishna, chairman and CEO of IBM , on the heels of the company's annual analyst meeting. Krishna said IBM has entered into a virtuous cycle, one where free cash flow provides the revenue needed to drive growth, which in turn provides even more free cash flow. IBM continues to be a leader when it comes to technology consulting, Krishna added.

  • Asian Tech Rout Worsens as China Index Closes Near Record Low

    (Bloomberg) -- The global selloff in technology stocks deepened in Asia on Tuesday amid investor fears of higher interest rates, with a benchmark tracking Chinese technology stocks in Hong Kong closing near a record low.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing A

  • These chip companies will benefit most as the industrial age segues to semiconductors

    Semiconductor companies used to undergo booms and busts. Now there are stable profits as demand booms from almost every sector of the global economy.

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks Like“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Bloomberg Invest Global virtual conference. While it’s generally a

  • Biden’s plans to cool Trump’s trade war with China

    The Trump tariffs remain, but Biden's trade experts are signaling a thaw--fi China plays along.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, buying more shares of stocks that have fallen at least 40% from their all-time highs.

  • Wall Street mourns one of stock market’s ‘brightest minds, biggest hearts’ hit by car

    Tobias Levkovich, a prominent analyst, died on Friday at 60, and tributes to the Citigroup equity strategist continue to roll in.

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Tech Stocks at Steep Discounts

    Who doesn’t like buying a quality product at a discount? We all do it, some of us go looking for it, and it’s made fodder for comedians, well, just about forever. It’s only logical, after all, to buy cheap when you can. That holds true in the stock markets, too. The old cliché of ‘buy low and sell high’ remains a basic truth of the market. The only trick is finding the right stocks to buy low. Right now, Wall Street is watching the tech sector intently – these stocks are showing both discounted

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks That Could Easily Double By 2023

    They're small now, but these multistate operators look well-placed to rocket ahead in the marijuana market.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    For more than 12 years, growth stocks have been the talk of Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and dovish monetary policy from the nation's central bank have paved the way for fast-paced companies to borrow at attractive rates. A study from Bank of America/Merrill Lynch found that value stocks delivered an average annual return of 17% between 1926 and 2015, which compared to a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks over the same period.

  • ‘Rich Dad’ Author Robert Kiyosaki Recommends Bitcoin Investments Before ‘Biggest Crash in History’

    Robert Kiyosaki, famed investor and author of the "Rich Dad" series of personal finance books, is yet another finance personality speaking out in favor of cryptocurrency investments, along with gold...

  • World's Largest Commodity Traders Burned By Massive Wrong Bets On Natural Gas

    Glencore, Gunvor, Trafigura and Vitol are among the commodity merchants facing massive margin calls on their positions in natural gas markets across Europe and the U.S.

  • 1 Stock That Turned $1,000 Into $16 Million

    It's not a hyper-growth tech stock, proving that outstanding returns can be achieved by owning simple and easy-to-understand businesses.

  • Michael Jordan keeps pouring millions into Sportradar — 5 more stocks to ‘be like Mike’

    When the GOAT buys, investors should pay attention.

  • Soros Fund Hopes Rivian IPO Prices at Value Below $80 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Rivian Automotive Inc.’s big-name investors, Soros Fund Management LLC, hopes the electric-vehicle startup will list at a valuation lower than the $80 billion target reported by Bloomberg in August.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business Haven“I think my compliance people migh

  • 54% of Americans Fear a Stock Market Crash Is Imminent --Here's How to Prepare

    The scary thing about investing in stocks is that the market could crash at any time, and it's hard to predict when. In fact, recent data from Allianz Life Insurance confirms that stock market jitters aren't uncommon. In a September survey, 54% of respondents worry that a big stock market crash is just around the corner.

  • 2 Smart Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    It's easy to overlook the importance of a diversified portfolio, but holding a minimum of 25 high-quality stocks can help shield your total returns from volatility. However, diversity isn't just about the number of stocks you own; it's also helpful to spread your investment dollars across a range of different industries.