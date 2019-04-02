Samsung might do something it’s never done before with the Galaxy Note 10

Samsung just announced the official pricing and release date for its new Galaxy S10 5G. The other three S10 models — Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+ — are already available for sale in every major market, and the upcoming Galaxy Fold is set to finally hit store shelves on April 26th. That leaves one more big flagship smartphone launch for Samsung in 2019, and the Galaxy Note 10 is shaping up to be the company’s most impressive handset of the year.

Everything we’ve seen from Samsung so far in 2019 has been quite impressive, actually. The bold new design on the Galaxy S10 series is a breath of fresh air compared to last year’s Galaxy S9, which was boring and uninspired. Thankfully, the S10 sports a wonderful all-screen design and it’s packed full of nifty new features. Then there’s the Galaxy Fold, which the company had been teasing for years before it was finally unveiled back in February. The design isn’t quite as impressive as what we’ve seen from Chinese smartphone makers like Huawei and Xiaomi, but Samsung’s first smartphone with a foldable screen will definitely still turn heads when it’s released later this month. As great as all those phones are though, the Galaxy Note 10 may end up being the cream of Samsung’s crop in 2019. Now, a new report suggests that Samsung will change up its Galaxy Note strategy this year and do something it has never done before with the upcoming Galaxy Note 10.

With just a few months left to go until the Galaxy Note 10 is expected to be unveiled, leaks have begun flowing. So far, everything we’ve heard has been very good news. The Galaxy Note 10 is expected to feature a new design that borrows from the Galaxy S10’s all-screen look, but it’ll likely be a bit more square since that has been the case with all Note phones in recent years. We’ve heard the new Note 10 will likely feature a quad-lens camera system on the back with some nifty new features, and we also know there will be a 5G version of Samsung’s flagship phablet. Now, a new report suggests that another big change is coming this year.

According to Korean-language financial news site The Bell, Samsung plans to release two different Galaxy Note 10 models this year. We’re not just talking about a different SKU with 5G support that features the same design as the regular Note 10, we’re talking about an entirely different version of the phone.

The report states that Samsung will release a main Galaxy Note 10 model in all key markets around the world, but a second version of the Note 10 with a smaller display will also see a limited launch. According to the site’s sources, this new smaller Galaxy Note 10 model will only be released in European countries. “We know that the Galaxy Note 10 will come out on the market in two different models,” an unnamed source from within Samsung’s supply chain told the site.

It’s unclear what the smaller Galaxy Note 10 model might be called or why it might only be released in Europe. The smaller Galaxy S10e model from Samsung’s new S10 lineup has reportedly been selling quite well all around the world, so it seems odd to think that the company might confine the smaller Note 10 version to just one region. As for the main version of the Galaxy Note 10, the report states that the phone will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, but it doesn’t offer any other details about the device.

