Samsung’s next foldable smartphone may avoid the pitfalls of the Galaxy Fold

The age of the foldable smartphone stumbled right out of the gate as multiple Galaxy Fold review units suffered from serious malfunctions before the device could even make it to market. As a result, Samsung was forced to delay the launch of its first foldable smartphone (which still doesn’t have a release date).

With that in mind, it’s worth noting the Galaxy Fold won’t be Samsung’s last foldable phone, and this week, Patently Mobile dug up a recent Samsung patent for a device with similar ambitions, but a completely different design. Rather than have the main screen fold in on itself and slap a tiny screen on the outer shell, the device described in the patent would feature a “fold-out” form factor, with the main display on the outside.

The patent says the fold-out phone will have a flexible display spread across two cases which are joined by a hinge with a sliding mechanism. When the phone folds outward, the slide cover slides along a rail groove, which allows the phone to fold out evenly. Samsung has also including a locking unit to keep the unfolded device firm.

In the first image from Patently Mobile, you can see what the device would look like fully unfolded:

In the second image, you can see what the phone looks like when it is completely folded in half, as well as when it is in the process of being unfolded. This is clearly a totally different concept than the Galaxy Fold:

As exciting as new form factors can be, the Galaxy Fold has shown the potential pitfalls of releasing an exciting new device before it’s ready for primetime. Hopefully, Samsung has learned its lesson, so when or if this fold-out foldable smartphone ever hits the market, it will be sturdy enough to last.

